MAT CBT Admit Card 2023 Out, Get Direct Link To Download Here

MAT Admit Card 2023: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) exam today: September 14, 2023, online. Candidates who are appearing for the entrance exam to get admission into various MBA and allied programs can check and download the MAT admit cards from the official website - mat.aima.in.

They are required to enter the necessary login details such as registration ID and password in the login window to download the hall tickets. The MAT computer-based test is scheduled to be conducted on September 17, 2023.

The MAT admit card includes the necessary details such as the candidate's name, form number, roll number, test date, test time, and test venue address. Candidates are advised to strictly follow the date and time allotted to him/her in the admit card.

MAT Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

MAT CBT 2023 Important Dates

Candidates appearing for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) CBT 2023 can check the important dates related to MAT CBT 2023 in the table given below.

Events Dates Availability of MAT CBT admit card September 14, 2023 at 5 PM MAT CBT exam September 17, 2023

How to download the MAT CBT 2023 admit card online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the MAT CBT 2023 hall ticket online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMA - mat.aima.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the MAT CBT admit card 2023 available

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required details as asked

Step 5: Download the MAT admit card 2023 for future use

