Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Result For Round 3 To Be Out Today, Know How To Download Here

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana will issue the provisional merit list for the Haryana NEET UG round 3 today: September 14. Candidates can download the seat allotment list at uhsrugcounselling.com. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 14, 2023 13:27 IST
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana will release the seat allotment result for Haryana NEET UG counselling round 3 today: September 14, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have participated in the counselling can check and download their seat allocation status through the official website - uhsrugcounselling.com.

As per the schedule, candidates can submit their provisional tuition fee till September 18, 2023 (upto 5 pm). The verification process for the original documents will start from September 19 to 20, 2023. The last date for joining/ reporting in the allotted institute is September 21, 2023. 

Haryana NEET Counselling Round 3 Merit List 2023 - Direct Link (To be available soon)

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates

Medical aspirants can check the dates related to the Haryana NEET counselling 2023 for round 1 in the table given below:

Events

Dates 

Provisional allocation of seats

September 14, 2023

Grievances if any on the provisional allocation list

September 14, 2023

Online deposition of tuition fee only through admission web portal

September 18, 2023 (upto 5 pm)

Document verification

September 18 to 20, 2023

Last date for joining in the allotted institute 

September 21, 2023

How to check the Haryana NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check their seat allotment status online.

Step 1: Go to the official website - uhsrugcounselling.com.

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the Haryana NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for round 3 available on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the merit list pdf and download it for future use 

