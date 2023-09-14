Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Result For Round 3 To Be Out Today, Know How To Download Here

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana will release the seat allotment result for Haryana NEET UG counselling round 3 today: September 14, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have participated in the counselling can check and download their seat allocation status through the official website - uhsrugcounselling.com.
As per the schedule, candidates can submit their provisional tuition fee till September 18, 2023 (upto 5 pm). The verification process for the original documents will start from September 19 to 20, 2023. The last date for joining/ reporting in the allotted institute is September 21, 2023.
Haryana NEET Counselling Round 3 Merit List 2023 - Direct Link (To be available soon)
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates
Medical aspirants can check the dates related to the Haryana NEET counselling 2023 for round 1 in the table given below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Provisional allocation of seats
|
September 14, 2023
|
Grievances if any on the provisional allocation list
|
September 14, 2023
|
Online deposition of tuition fee only through admission web portal
|
September 18, 2023 (upto 5 pm)
|
Document verification
|
September 18 to 20, 2023
|
Last date for joining in the allotted institute
|
September 21, 2023
How to check the Haryana NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result online?
Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check their seat allotment status online.
Step 1: Go to the official website - uhsrugcounselling.com.
Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the Haryana NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for round 3 available on the home page.
Step 3: Click on the merit list pdf and download it for future use
