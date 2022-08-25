ICSI CS Result 2022 (Today): Know How to check CS Executive, Professional Results online via portal - icsi.edu

ICSI CS Result 2022 (Today): Today is the D-day for students who are waiting for CS Executive Result 2022 and CS Professional Result 2022. As per the official update, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to declare ICSI CS Result 2022 for Executive and Professional programmes today - 25th August 2022, Thursday. The ICSI Results for Executive and Professional Programmes will be declared today by the institute for all the candidates who had attempted the examination for June 2022 Session. Such candidates will be able to check their ICSI CS Result 2022 online by visiting the official website - icsi.edu and download result scorecards easily. Alternatively, to make checking ICSI CS June Results 2022 easier for the students, a direct link for the same will also be shared below:

ICSI Result Timing for Executive and Professional Courses

The Date and Time for the declaration of ICSI CS June Result 2022 has been confirmed by the institute through an official notification which was shared via the website. The notice confirms that that CS Results 2022 will be declared on 25th August 2022. Along with this, it also shares the timings for the declaration of CS Executive and Professional courses. As per the details, ICSI CS Professional Result 2022 will be declared at 11 AM, while the CS Executive Programme Result will be announced at 2 PM in the afternoon. The notice also mentions that the result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu on declaration of the result.

Course Result Timing CS Professional Course Result 11 AM CS Executive Course Result 2 PM

ICSI CS June Result 2022 Qualifying Marks

With just few hours left for the declaration of CS June Session Result, it is important for candidates waiting for the outcome, to be aware of the qualifying marks for the examination. As per the official update, a candidate needs to score a minimum of 40% marks in each subject and 50% marks aggregate in order to be declared as qualified in ICSI CS June Result 2022. Any one scoring above this mark will have qualified as their result status in the e-result statement.

ICSI CS Result 2022 e-Result Statement

ICSI will publish the CS Results for Executive and Professional Programmes online and make them available to the candidates online via the official portal - icsi.edu. Candidates should note that they will be able to access and download CS Result 2022 for June session in the form of e-result-cum-marks statements. Candidates who have appeared for the Professional course exam, will receive a physical copy of the mark sheets within 30 days of result declaration on their registered address, apart from the online statement of marks.

