ICSI CSEET 2023 July Session Admit Card Expected Soon, Know How to Download Here

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is expected to release the admit card of CSEET 2023 July session exam soon in online mode. Once released, candidates who are appearing for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test for July session can check and download their respective hall tickets through the official website: icsi.edu.

As per the given schedule, the examination authority will conduct the CSEET exam on July 8, 2023, in a remote proctored mode. Candidates can also practice with the mock tests to get familiar with the remote mode and the pattern of the examination.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website to get the latest updates related to the announcement of the admit cards.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Details mentioned on the ICSI CSEET July admit card 2023

As per the past year's trends, it is expected that the below-given details will be mentioned on the ICSI CSEET July admit card 2023.

Candidate's name Enrollment number of the candidate ICSI CSEET July exam 2023 date and timings Test centre address of the CSEET July exam

How to download ICSI CSEET admit card 2023 online?

Candidates who are appearing for the ICSI CSEET exam for July session 2023 can follow the below-given steps to check and download the ICSI CSEET hall tickets.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI: icsi.edu

Step 2: Login using the required details such as application number, date of birth in the login window

Step 3: The ICSI CSEET July admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Go through all the details mentioned on it carefully

Step 5: Check and download the admit card for future reference

