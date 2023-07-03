MAH CET 3 year LLB Counselling: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the last date for the MH CET 3-year LLB CAP registrations. As per the revised dates, the MAH LLB 3-year CAP registration window is open until July 10, 2023. Students who are eligible to apply for admission can visit the official website of Maharashtra CET cell to complete the choice-filling process.
Candidates can register for the MAH 3-year LLB counselling process through the link given on the official website. Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates, Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) candidates, Persons of Indian Origin (PIO), Foreign Nationals and Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries (CIWGC) category candidates can submit their applications until July 24, 2023.
The link for candidates to submit online applications for MAH 3-year LLB CAP is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. A direct link for students to apply for the CAP allotment is also available here.
MAH CET 3 Year LLB Counselling Direct Link - Click Here
MAH CET 3 year LLB Extended Schedule
Candidates can check the revised schedule for the MAH CET 3 year LLB counselling application here.
|
Particulars
|
Date
|
Candidate Registration for MS/OMS candidates
|
July 10, 2023
|
Candidate Registration for NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS and CIWGC
|
July 24, 2023
|
E-Scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in Application
forms by the e-verification Team
|
July 12, 2023
|
E-scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in Application
forms by the Expert Committee for NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS and
CIWGC Candidates
|
July 28, 2023
How to Apply for MAH CET 3-year LLB CAP 2023
The MAH CET 3-year LLB counselling registration link is available on the official website. Follow the steps given below to complete the counselling registrations.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET
Step 2: Click on the MAH CET 3-year LLB programme
Step 3: Click on the new registration link and enter the details
Step 4: Fill out the MAH CET counselling form
Step 5: Enter the choices and submit the application fee
Step 6: Click on the final submission link
Also Read: MHT CET 2023 Counselling: Registration for BE, Tech Close Today, Apply Here
References
- printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
- typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
- dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
- mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.