MAH CET 3 year LLB Counselling Registration Date Extended to July 10, Get Direct Link Here

Maharashtra CET 3-year LLB counselling registration dates have been extended to July 10, 2023. Candidates can complete the counselling registration and application process through the link available here.

Updated: Jul 3, 2023 17:23 IST

MAH CET 3 year LLB Counselling: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the last date for the MH CET 3-year LLB CAP registrations. As per the revised dates, the MAH LLB 3-year CAP registration window is open until July 10, 2023. Students who are eligible to apply for admission can visit the official website of Maharashtra CET cell to complete the choice-filling process. 

Candidates can register for the MAH 3-year LLB counselling process through the link given on the official website. Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates, Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) candidates, Persons of Indian Origin (PIO), Foreign Nationals and Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries (CIWGC) category candidates can submit their applications until July 24, 2023. 

The link for candidates to submit online applications for MAH 3-year LLB CAP is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. A direct link for students to apply for the CAP allotment is also available here. 

MAH CET 3 Year LLB Counselling Direct Link - Click Here

MAH CET 3 year LLB Extended Schedule

Candidates can check the revised schedule for the MAH CET 3 year LLB counselling application here. 

Particulars

Date

Candidate Registration for MS/OMS candidates 

July 10, 2023

Candidate Registration for NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS and CIWGC

July 24, 2023

E-Scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in Application

forms by the e-verification Team

July 12, 2023

E-scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in Application

forms by the Expert Committee for NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS and

CIWGC Candidates

July 28, 2023

How to Apply for MAH CET 3-year LLB CAP 2023

The MAH CET 3-year LLB counselling registration link is available on the official website. Follow the steps given below to complete the counselling registrations.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET

Step 2: Click on the MAH CET 3-year LLB programme

Step 3: Click on the new registration link and enter the details

Step 4: Fill out the MAH CET counselling form

Step 5: Enter the choices and submit the application fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

MHT CET 2023 Counselling: Registration for BE, Tech Close Today, Apply Here

Related Stories

