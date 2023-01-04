ICSI CSEET 2023 Mock Test Today: Link to be Available at icsi.edu, Get Exam Details Here

ICSI CSEET 2023 Exam: Institute of Company Secretaries of India will be conducting the ICSI CSEET Mock Test today - on January 4, 2023. The ICSI CSEET 2023 Mock Test link will be available online. In order to familiarise the students with the online remote proctored mode of examinations, the mock tests will also be fashioned in a similar manner.

Students who have registered to appear for the ICSI CSEET 2023 Examinations can visit the official website of ICSI today to appear for the mock test. Candidates appearing for the mock test will be provided with a Login ID and Password on their registered email id or mobile number before the commencement of the mock exam.

Candidates can visit the official website - icsi.edu. Candidates will also be provided with the direct link to the mock test on this page before the commencement of the mock test.

ICSI CSEET 2023 Mock Test - Link Soon

ICSI CSEET 2023 Mock Test - Points to remember

The ICSI CSEET 2023 mock exam will be held via the Same Exam Browser. Candidates are hence required to download the SEB on their personal computers before the exam.

Students are also advised to login atleast 30 minutes before the commencement of the mock exam.

The CSEET 2023 Mock exam will be conducted similarly to that of the original examination and hence timing and duration of the mock test will be the same.

ICSI CSEET 2023 Exam Details

The ICSI CSEET 2023 exams will be conducted on January 7, 2023. The exams will be held for a duration of 2 hours in the remote proctored mode.

Candidates will be required to answer 140 multiple-choice questions for a total of 200 marks.

