IGNOU January 2023: Last Date for Re-registration Extended to Feb 20, Know How to Apply Here

IGNOU January Re-Registration 2023: As per the recent updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to register for the IGNOU January Re-Registrations 2023 to February 20, 2023. Candidates who are appearing for the IGNOU January session 2023 and have not applied yet can register themselves by filling out the admission application form through the official website- ignou.ac.in.
As per the recent updates, the IGNOU January session 2023 registration portal is open for both Indian and International students of the University. It is advisable for students to go through the important information available on the website before filling out the registration form.
The last date for re-registration for January 2023 cycle is extended till 20th February 2023 with a late fee.https://t.co/OQFGyt3yTy— IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) February 11, 2023
How to Re-Register for IGNOU January Session 2023?
Candidates who have not registered for the IGNOU January session 2023 are required to make the payment of Rs 200 as late fees. Go through the steps given below to complete the application process.
- Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in
- Step 2: Look for the IGNOU January session 2023 Re-Registration link available on the screen
- Step 3: Now, the IGNOU online re-registration portal will appear on the screen
- Step 4: Read all the information carefully and click on Proceed for Re-Registration
- Step 5: The IGNOU January Session 2023 login window will open
- Step 6: Login by entering the username and password
- Step 7: Enter all the required details in the IGNOU January Re-Registration form 2023
- Step 8: Upload all the necessary documents as asked
- Step 9: After reading all the details carefully, make the payment of registration fees
- Step 10: Click on submit the IGNOU January session 2023 re-registration form
- Step 11: Download the IGNOU January session 2023 re-registration form for future reference
