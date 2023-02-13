    IGNOU January 2023: Last Date for Re-registration Extended to Feb 20, Know How to Apply Here

    IGNOU 2023: As per the recent updates, IGNOU has extended the last date to register for the IGNOU January Re-Registrations 2023 to February 20, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have not applied yet can register through the official website- ignou.ac.in. Check complete details here

    Updated: Feb 13, 2023 16:05 IST
    IGNOU January Re-Registration 2023
    IGNOU January Re-Registration 2023

    IGNOU January Re-Registration 2023: As per the recent updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to register for the IGNOU January Re-Registrations 2023 to February 20, 2023. Candidates who are appearing for the IGNOU January session 2023 and have not applied yet can register themselves by filling out the admission application form through the official website- ignou.ac.in.

    As per the recent updates, the IGNOU January session 2023 registration portal is open for both Indian and International students of the University. It is advisable for students to go through the important information available on the website before filling out the registration form.

    IGNOU January Session Re-Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here) 

    Check the Tweet Below:

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories