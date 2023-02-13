IGNOU January 2023: Last Date for Re-registration Extended to Feb 20, Know How to Apply Here

IGNOU January Re-Registration 2023: As per the recent updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to register for the IGNOU January Re-Registrations 2023 to February 20, 2023. Candidates who are appearing for the IGNOU January session 2023 and have not applied yet can register themselves by filling out the admission application form through the official website- ignou.ac.in.

As per the recent updates, the IGNOU January session 2023 registration portal is open for both Indian and International students of the University. It is advisable for students to go through the important information available on the website before filling out the registration form.

IGNOU January Session Re-Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check the Tweet Below:

The last date for re-registration for January 2023 cycle is extended till 20th February 2023 with a late fee.https://t.co/OQFGyt3yTy — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) February 11, 2023