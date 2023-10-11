IGNOU July Admission 2023: Re-registration Extended for Online, ODL Programmes; Link Here

IGNOU July 2023 Admission: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to apply for online and ODL programmes till October 20, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website: ignou.ac.in by paying a late fee of Rs 200. It is advisable to register before the last date as no further extensions may be provided.

Previously, the last date to apply for IGNOU Admissions 2023 (Online, ODL programmes) was October 10, 2023. However, it has now been deferred. Candidates can also apply for scholarships on the National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in once the admission is confirmed.

IGNOU July 2023 Admission- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply is given below:

IGNOU Online, ODL Re-registration 2023 Link Click Here

How to Apply for IGNOU July 2023 Admission?

Candidates can apply for IGNOU re-registration 2023 by following the step-by-step guide mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ignou re-registration link 2023 available

Step 3: Complete registration and login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload documents and pay the required fee

Step 6: Submit the form and keep a hardcopy

Documents Required for IGNOU July 2023 Admission

Candidates can check out the list of mandatory files below:

Photograph and Signature - less than 100 KB

Photocopy of relevant educational qualification - less than 200 KB

Photocopy of experience certificate if any - less than 200 KB

Photocopy of category certificate, if SC, ST, OBC - less than 200 KB

IGNOU Admission 2023: What If My First Payment Status Doesn’t Update?

In case the online payment does not get updated, please do not make the second payment immediately. Please wait for a day, check the payment status, and then decide. If the candidate makes a payment two times for the same application, one of the payments shall be refunded to their account.

