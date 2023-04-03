IIIT Delhi 2023: Applications for MTech and PhD Courses Commence at iiitd.ac.in, Check Details Here

IIIT Delhi Admissions 2023: Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi has commenced the admission application process for its M.Tech and PhD programmes in online mode. Those students interested in applying to the various M.Tech and PhD offered by IIIT Delhi can register themselves through the official website- iiitd.ac.in

The institute has opened applications from prospective candidates for the 2023 batches of Master of Technology (M.Tech) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes. According to the details provided, the last date for candidates to submit the IIIT Delhi M.Tech applications is April 23, 2023 and PhD applications is April 16, 2023, and April 23, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for the M.Tech and PhD programmes can visit the official website or click on the link available here to complete the applications.

IIIT Delhi M.Tech 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

IIIT Delhi PhD 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

IIIT Delhi M.Tech and PhD Admissions 2023 Important Dates

Interested candidates who want to secure admission into various MTech or PhD programmes offered by IIIT Delhi can check the important dates in the table given below.

Events Dates Last Date to submit IIIT Delhi’s PhD Application Form 2023 April 16, 2023 Last Date to Apply for IIIT Delhi’s MTech Programme April 23, 2023

How to Register for IIIT Delhi's M.Tech, PhD 2023?

Candidates who are wishing to get admission into various MTech and PhD courses offered by IIIT Delhi can follow the mentioned steps to complete the admission process

Step 1: Go to IIIT Delhi’s official website- iiitd.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Admissions tab, then go to the MTech/PhD Admissions available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the registration link, and fill out the necessary details

Step 4: Register by entering the generated credentials and then enter all the required details in the application form

Step 5: Upload all the scanned documents as asked

Step 6: Now, make the online payment of the required registration fee

Step 7: Go through the entire IIIT Delhi MTech/PhD Application form 2023 and then click on submit to proceed further

Step 9: Download the application form and take a few printouts of the same for future reference

IIIT Delhi Master of Technology (MTech) Programme

The institute offers M.Tech programmes in various specialisations including Artificial Intelligence, Information Security, Data Engineering, Mobile Computing, and ECE with Specialization in Communication & Signal Processing, VLSI & Embedded Systems, and Computational Biology.

The institute believes to address the needs of the industry requires more specialised manpower as each stream is getting more complex. It is advisable to provide specialisations within CSE and ECE in the M. Tech programme. For this, the institute permits a student to pursue M.Tech or M.Tech with specialisation.

IIIT Delhi PhD Programme

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi offers PhD programmes in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Computational Biology (CB), Human-Centered Design (HCD), Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE), Mathematics (Maths) and Social Sciences and Humanities (SSH). The regular admissions for all the disciplines are conducted in the month of February -April and September-November every year.

Also Read: AIIMS INI CET 2023 Basic Registration Ends Today, Check How to Apply Here