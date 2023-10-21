IIM Calcutta MBA Admissions 2023 Ongoing for Working Professionals; Details Inside

IIM Calcutta MBA Admissions 2023: Indian Institute of Management, IIM Calcutta is inviting applications for the MBA Executive programme (MBAEx). Interested candidates can apply on the official website before the last date. Afterward, no registrations will be entertained.

MBA Executive is a 1-year full-time residential programme for working professionals having more than 5 years of experience. The programme aims to provide mid-career professionals with a chance to upgrade their skills and get ready for high-level management roles in the industry.



The programme will help professionals to sharpen their skills while facing real-world problems. Candidates can also take part in branding exercises, self-interested career advancement clubs, and business case competitions.

IIM Calcutta MBA Admissions 2023 Underway

MBA Executive admission is being offered in three rounds. Candidates who get selected from the second round of admissions have to appear in the interview scheduled for November 4 and 5, 2023.

IIM Calcutta MBA Admissions 2023 for 3rd round began on October 13, 2023, and will continue till November 23, 2023. The deadline to submit duly completed applications is November 23, 2023. Shortlisted candidates must appear for interviews on December 9 and 10, 2023.

IIT JAM 2024 Registrations Extended Till Oct 25

Meanwhile, The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has extended the last date for students to register for the IIT JAM 2024 exams. The registrations were supposed to close, on October 20, 2023, but have now been extended to October 25, 2023. Candidates are advised to register before the last date as no further extensions may be provided.

Also Read: CAT 2023: Check IIM Mumbai MBA Admission Criteria and Weightage Given To Entrance Test Here