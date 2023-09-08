IIM Indore, NSDC Partner to Revolutionise Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Get Details

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and IIM Indore have formed a collaboration that will change the game. The partnership denotes a commitment to promote excellence and innovation in important fields. Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore, and Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC, signed the Memorandum of Understanding online on September 6, 2023.

This agreement, which has a three-year expiration date, broadens its scope to include unique NSDC Impact initiatives that focus on socioeconomically disadvantaged groups in society and areas like border regions and aspirational districts.

Prof. Rai noted that this partnership is poised to develop a distinctive social impact model supported by cutting-edge initiatives that make use of novel methodologies. These programs will offer qualified assistance to underserved areas, communities, people, and Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs), cultivating a skilled ecosystem ready for commercial success. Focusing on strong research initiatives is a pillar of this revolutionary MoU.

“We will embark on joint research activities, encompassing surveys and qualitative research methods, to gain profound insights into industry dynamics and stakeholder needs”, he said.

By constructing a social/rural entrepreneurship incubator, the collaboration demonstrates its focus on fostering social and rural enterprise.

The alliance will offer direction and help in the areas of data analytics and AI-enabled suggestions, optimizing company operations and decision-making. According to the official statement, co-creating an impact assessment system that highlights the true impact on individuals and goes beyond mere facts is a crucial component.

