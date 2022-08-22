IIT Bombay Becomes 1st National Institute To Award Degree To 449 PhDs This Year

IIT Bombay Convocation 2022: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT B) awarded 449 PhD degrees this year. As per the officials from the institute, IIT Bombay has become the 1st institute to award more than 400 PhDs in one academic year. The announcement was made as part of the annual convocation ceremony, where 2,551 degrees were awarded to graduating students.

Apart from that, this year four students were given gold medals for outstanding performance, along with other gold medals being awarded to students by donors. The event was conducted in physical format after two years of virtual IIT Bombay convocation ceremonies due to COVID-19. The chief guest for the function this year was Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group.

IIT Bombay Diamond Jubliee Convocation 2022

The Diamond Jubilee convocation marked a milestone by awarding 449 PhDs, a huge jump from 181 in 2011-12. At the main session of the convocation, a total of 2,552 degrees were awarded to 2,324 students, which included various degrees starting from BTech, MTech, MPhil, PhD and MBA. The director of the institute Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri in his speech stated, “The PhD student strength has increased in leaps and bounds in the past 10 years."

He also added, that from 1,895 PhD students in 2011-12, the number has increased to 3,534 in 2020-21 and currently stands at 3,727. The number of students graduating with a PhD has also been steadily increasing. In the last 10 years, the number of PhD degrees awarded has gone up from about 181 to 449 this year.

Speech by Director of IIT Bombay

The director of the institute Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri in his speech stated, “Today’s graduating batch is not only the batch to receive the degree at the institute’s diamond jubilee convocation, but is possibly also the most ‘hardened’ batch that IITB has ever produced. The students have experienced with remarkable stoicism all three phases of life on the campus - pre-covid ambience, extreme hardship due to pandemic and then the post-pandemic moments that the campus provides.” He added that the growing number of PhDs is a major milestone for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education in India.

