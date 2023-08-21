IIT Delhi: Registrations Commence for CEP Certificate Programme in Digital Marketing, Get Direct Link To Apply Here

  1. Home
IIT Delhi CEP Programme: CEP, IIT Delhi has launched a Certificate Programme in Digital Marketing (Batch 6) in online mode. Interested candidates can register at iitdelhi.emeritus.org. Check the details here.

Updated: Aug 21, 2023 15:11 IST
IIT Delhi CEP Programme 2023: The Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi has launched a Certificate Programme in Digital Marketing (Batch 6) in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the CEP Programme can register themselves by visiting the official website - iitdelhi.emeritus.org.

As per the given details, the last date to apply for the IIT Delhi CEP Certificate programme in Digital Marketing is August 28, 2023. Candidates must have the consolidated graduation marksheet of all the semesters, final year students may submit the marksheets up to the previous semester. They are advised to keep valid documents and passport-size photographs at the time of registration. 

Check the official Tweet below:

As per the information provided in the official brochure, the shortlisted candidates will be informed by September 4, 2023, and candidates can submit the application fee within 5 days post selection. They can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete the registrations. 

IIT Delhi CEP certificate programme in Digital Marketing - Direct Link to register

How to apply for IIT Delhi CEP Certificate programme in Digital Marketing?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to register for the certification programme online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - iitdelhi.emeritus.org

Step 2: Create your new account using necessary details

Step 3: Login using the newly generated details and fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload the valid documents as required 

Step 5: Submit the registration fee

Step 6: Save the application form and download it for future use

