PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2023 Out, Know How to Download Scorecard Here

PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2023: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh has released the results for the PGIMER BSc Nursing programme 2023 today: August 21, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the BSc Nursing (4 Years) and Post Basic exam can check and download their scorecards through the official website - pgimer.edu.in.

As per the given details, the BSc Nursing exam was conducted on August 4, 2023, and the results can be accessed online. To get the results, candidates are required to enter the necessary details such as user ID and password in the result login window.

PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2023 (4 Years) - Direct Link (Click Here) PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2023 for Post Basic - Direct Link

Details mentioned on the PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2023

Candidates are advised to go through the below-given details mentioned on the PGIMER BSc Nursing result 2023 merit list.

Serial Number

Roll number

Application Number

Name of the Candidate

Category

Percentile

Criteria for tie break (if any)

Remarks Provisionally Eligible/Eligible

How to download PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2023 scorecard online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the PGIMER Nursing result for the academic year 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website of PGIMER Chandigarh - pgimer.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the PGIMER BSc Nursing 2023 result given under the latest notification section

Step 3: Enter the login details as asked in the login window

Step 4: The PGIMER BSc Nursing 2023 result will appear in the form of a merit list

Step 5: Search your roll number using the CTRL+ F command

Step 6: Screenshot or take a printout of the result for future use

Also Read: JNU PG Admission 2023 1st Round Fee Payment Facility Closes Today, Check Details Here

