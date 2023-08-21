JNU PG Admission 2023 1st Round Fee Payment Facility Closes Today, Check Details Here

JNU PG Admission 2023: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the 1st merit list for its postgraduate programmes in online mode. As per the schedule, those candidates who have been allotted the seat can make the fee payment after blocking the seats of the first selection list by today: August 21, 2023.

As per the official notification, the varsity will issue the second merit list for PG courses on August 25, 2023, along with the merit list for supernumerary seat admissions. The shortlisted candidates are required to make the payment of the charge for blocking seats assigned under the second merit list and supernumerary quota before August 28, 2023.

JNU PG Admissions 2023 Dates

JNU issued the first merit list for all candidates who have applied for admission to different postgraduate (PG) courses at the University. Candidates can check the important dates in the table below:

Events Dates Last date for pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with the blocking of seats August 21, 2023 JNU PG 2nd merit list and supernumerary seat August 25, 2023 Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with the blocking of seats August 25 to 28, 2023 Physical verification of admission/registration of selected candidates September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12 and 13, 2023

How to check and download the JNU PG Merit List 2023?

Candidates can download their JNU PG first merit list in online mode by visiting the official websites - jnuee.jnu.ac.in and jnu.ac.in. Check the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JNU - jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the JNU PG merit list

Step 3: The JNU PG 1st merit list will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Go through the rank given in the merit list

Step 5: Download and print a hardcopy of the PG merit list for future use

