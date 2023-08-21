  1. Home
IGNOU July 2023 Registration Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link to Register Here

IGNOU July 2023 Registrations: IGNOU will close the registration window for July session today: August 21, 2023. Candidates who are yet to register can fill out the registration form at ignou.ac.in, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Check the details here.

Aug 21, 2023
IGNOU July session registrations 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registration window for fresh admission/re-registration for all programmes offered in ODL/ online mode for the July session today, August 21, 2023. Those candidates who are yet to register can apply at ignou.ac.in, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Candidates are required to make the online payment of the registration fee at the time of registration. They must have their valid documents ready with them before proceeding with filling out the application form. 

IGNOU July Admission 2023 Direct Links to Register

Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to complete the registrations.

Particulars

Direct Links

ODL/ Distance programmes

Click Here

Online 

Click Here

Re-registration

Click Here

What are the documents required for IGNOU July session 2023 registration?

Candidates are required to upload the below-given necessary documents at the time of registration. 

  • Scanned photograph
  • Scanned signature
  • Experience certificate
  • Scanned copy of the relevant educational qualification
  • Category certificate

How to fill out the IGNOU July 2023 session registration form online?

Interested candidates can follow the steps to register for the IGNOU July session 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the IGNOU July 2023 direct link available on the homepage

Step 3: Select the relevant application link 

Step 4: Fill out the details as required and upload all the documents in the given format

Step 5: Submit the registration fee and save

Step 6: Download the registration confirmation page and save it for future use

