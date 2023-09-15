  1. Home
  2. News
  3. IIT Gandhinagar Introduces Flexible Online Master's in Energy Policy and Regulation

IIT Gandhinagar Introduces Flexible Online Master's in Energy Policy and Regulation

IIT Gandhinagar offers a flexible online Master's in Energy Policy and Regulation for working professionals. It provides the skills and expertise needed to excel in a variety of roles in the energy sector, including regulatory commissions, electricity generation, etc.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 15, 2023 16:56 IST
Master's in Energy Policy and Regulation
Master's in Energy Policy and Regulation

IITG New Programme: IIT Gandhinagar (IITGN) has opened the admissions portal for the first batch of students beginning in January 2024 and announced the beginning of its first master's degree program in "Energy Policy and Regulation" (EPR). 

A good and strong regulatory framework must be created and put into place in India to address broad societal issues including distributional equality and sustainable development in light of the rapidly evolving energy and power sector. Despite its critical importance during the current energy transitions, regulatory policy is still a relatively new topic in the country, and as a result, there are few upskilled regulatory professionals at all levels.

IITGN has introduced this e-master's degree programme for working professionals who want to advance their knowledge in developing fields in an effort to close this knowledge gap, cater to skill development in accordance with the changing demands of the energy sector, and stimulate innovation.   

2-Year Energy Management Programme Offers Skills and Industry Expertise

This programme will provide candidates with the necessary skills and industry-focused knowledge from domain experts to excel in their roles, whether they work in regulatory commissions, electricity generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, consumer services, renewable energy, market operations, adjudication, or consulting. 

The flexible, executive-friendly format of the two-year program enables enrolled applicants to concurrently meet their professional responsibilities. In addition to self-paced learning modules for strategic learning and conversations, it will offer live interactive sessions in the evenings and on the weekends.

Working professionals and students holding a Bachelor's or Master's degree in engineering, economics, law, commerce, management, finance, etc. may apply via the official website.

Also Read: IIT Guwahati Launches 1st Online Degree BSc (Hons) in Data Science and AI, Apply Until Sept 30
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023