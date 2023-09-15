IIT Gandhinagar Introduces Flexible Online Master's in Energy Policy and Regulation

IITG New Programme: IIT Gandhinagar (IITGN) has opened the admissions portal for the first batch of students beginning in January 2024 and announced the beginning of its first master's degree program in "Energy Policy and Regulation" (EPR).

A good and strong regulatory framework must be created and put into place in India to address broad societal issues including distributional equality and sustainable development in light of the rapidly evolving energy and power sector. Despite its critical importance during the current energy transitions, regulatory policy is still a relatively new topic in the country, and as a result, there are few upskilled regulatory professionals at all levels.

IITGN has introduced this e-master's degree programme for working professionals who want to advance their knowledge in developing fields in an effort to close this knowledge gap, cater to skill development in accordance with the changing demands of the energy sector, and stimulate innovation.

2-Year Energy Management Programme Offers Skills and Industry Expertise

This programme will provide candidates with the necessary skills and industry-focused knowledge from domain experts to excel in their roles, whether they work in regulatory commissions, electricity generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, consumer services, renewable energy, market operations, adjudication, or consulting.

The flexible, executive-friendly format of the two-year program enables enrolled applicants to concurrently meet their professional responsibilities. In addition to self-paced learning modules for strategic learning and conversations, it will offer live interactive sessions in the evenings and on the weekends.

Working professionals and students holding a Bachelor's or Master's degree in engineering, economics, law, commerce, management, finance, etc. may apply via the official website.

