IIT JAM 2024 Application Form Last Date Today, Get Link To Apply Here

IIT JAM 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras will close the applications for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023) exams today: October 13, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are interested in applying and have not registered yet can fill submit their application form through the official website - jam.iitm.ac.in.
As per the given schedule, the examination authority will open the application correction window soon in online mode. The IIT JAM 2024 hall tickets will be made available on January 8, 2024, on the official portal. IIT Madras will conduct the IIT JAM 2024 exam on February 11. Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to complete their registrations.
IIT JAM 2024 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)
IIT JAM 2024 Application Dates
Candidates appearing for the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) entrance exam can check the important dates in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Last date to apply for IIT JAM
|
October 13, 2023
|
Application correction window open
|
To be notified soon
|
Availability of JAM admit cards on the online application portal
|
January 8, 2024
|
IIT JAM exam date
|
February 11, 2024
|
Declaration of the results
|
March 22, 2024
|
Availability of IIT JAM scorecards for download
|
April 2, 2024
|
Admission portal opens
|
April 10, 2024
How to fill out the IIT JAM application form 2024?
Candidates can follow the below-given steps to register for the IIT JAM 2024 exams.
Step 1: Go to the official website of IIT JAM 2024 - jam.iitm.ac.in
Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to register for JAM 2024
Step 3: Fill out all the required details in the provided space
Step 4: Login using the newly created details and fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload the valid documents in the application form
Step 6: Make the payment of the registration fee and click on the submit button
