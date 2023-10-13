IIT JAM 2024 Application Form Last Date Today, Get Link To Apply Here

  1. Home
IIT JAM 2024: IIT Madras will close the application for the IIT JAM 2024 today: October 13, 2023, in online mode. Candidates can fill out the registration form at jam.iitm.ac.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Oct 13, 2023 11:37 IST
IIT JAM 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras will close the applications for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023) exams today: October 13, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are interested in applying and have not registered yet can fill submit their application form through the official website - jam.iitm.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, the examination authority will open the application correction window soon in online mode. The IIT JAM 2024 hall tickets will be made available on January 8, 2024, on the official portal. IIT Madras will conduct the IIT JAM 2024 exam on February 11. Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to complete their registrations.

IIT JAM 2024 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

IIT JAM 2024 Application Dates

Candidates appearing for the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) entrance exam can check the important dates in the table below:

Events

Dates

Last date to apply for IIT JAM 

October 13, 2023

Application correction window open 

To be notified soon

Availability of JAM admit cards on the online application portal

January 8, 2024

IIT JAM exam date

February 11, 2024

Declaration of the results

March 22, 2024

Availability of IIT JAM scorecards for download

April 2, 2024

Admission portal opens

April 10, 2024

How to fill out the IIT JAM application form 2024?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to register for the IIT JAM 2024 exams. 

Step 1: Go to the official website of IIT JAM 2024 - jam.iitm.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to register for JAM 2024 

Step 3: Fill out all the required details in the provided space

Step 4: Login using the newly created details and fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the valid documents in the application form

Step 6: Make the payment of the registration fee and click on the submit button

