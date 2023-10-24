  1. Home
IIT JAM 2024 Registration Last Date Tomorrow, Check Application Process and Data Required Here

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras will close the application window for JAM 2024 tomorrow, October 25, 2023. Eligible candidates yet to fill out  and submit the application form can visit the official website or follow the steps given here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 24, 2023 12:47 IST
JAM 2024 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras will close the IIT JAM 2024 registration window tomorrow, October 25, 2023. The extended window is available on the official website. Students yet to submit their applications for the entrance exam can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process. 

The IIT JAM 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 11, 2024. Students must note that completing the registration process is mandatory in order for students to fill out the online application form. Candidates applying must have a valid email id and mobile number when submitting the applications. 

JAM 2024 online registration and application link is available on the official website - jam.iitm.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to complete the application process.

JAM 2024 - Click Here

JAM 2024 Registration and Application Process

The link for candidates to submit the applications is available on the official website. The last date for students to submit the application is October 25, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps given here to fill out the application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JAM 2024

Step 2: Click on the JAM 2024 registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on new registration and fill out the fields provided

Step 4: Click on the application form link and enter the details mentioned

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and submit the application fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

Data Requirement  JAM 2024 Application Form

When filling out the JAM 2024 applications, the following information will be required

  • Personal information (name, e-mail id, date of birth, mobile number, parent’s/guardian’s name, parent’s/ guardian’s mobile number, etc.)
  • Name of the candidate in the application form must exactly be the same as per qualifying degree.
  • Address for communication including PIN code
  • Details of eligibility degree
  • Name and address with PIN code of the College/Institute/University
  • Choice of JAM test papers
  • Choice of JAM examination cities
  • Details of the photo identity document (ID)

