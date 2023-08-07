IIT Madras JAM 2024 Exam on February 11; Check Registration Date, Eligibility Criteria Here

IIT Madras JAM 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras will conduct the Joint Admission Test (JAM) on February 11, 2024. Candidates seeking postgraduate admission to participating institutes can register online from September 5, 2023, onwards. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website: jam.iitm.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the last date to apply for IIT Madras JAM 2024 is October 13, 2023. As per the eligibility requirements, those who have completed their UG degree or are currently pursuing the final year of undergraduate programmes can apply for the exam. There is no age limit to apply for the programme, foreign nationals with Indian degrees can also register.

IIT Madras JAM 2024 Important Dates

Candidates can check out mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Event Date JAM 2024 registration begins September 5, 2023 JAM 2024 registration ends October 13, 2023 IIT Madras JAM 2024 exam date February 11, 2024

How to Apply for IIT Madras JAM 2024?

Candidates can follow the below steps to apply for the exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jam.iitm.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link available

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Students will be able to enroll in the MSc, MSc (Tech), MSc-MTech Dual Degree, MSc (Research), Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhD Dual Degree programs through JAM 2024. There will be about 2,000 seats available at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), IIEST Shibpur, Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET), and DIAT through CCMN, in addition to 3,000 seats in various postgraduate programs at the IITs. IIT JAM scores are only valid for one year.

Also Read: ICMAI CMA Foundation result 2023 for June session likely to be announced today, get direct link to check here