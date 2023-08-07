  1. Home
  2. News
  3. IIT Madras JAM 2024 Exam on February 11; Check Registration Date, Eligibility Criteria Here

IIT Madras JAM 2024 Exam on February 11; Check Registration Date, Eligibility Criteria Here

IIT Madras JAM 2024 will be held on February 11. Candidates who are willing to appear for the exam must register themselves on the official website. Check the registration date here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 7, 2023 17:15 IST
IIT Madras JAM 2024 Exam
IIT Madras JAM 2024 Exam

IIT Madras JAM 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras will conduct the Joint Admission Test (JAM) on February 11, 2024. Candidates seeking postgraduate admission to participating institutes can register online from September 5, 2023, onwards. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website: jam.iitm.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the last date to apply for IIT Madras JAM 2024 is October 13, 2023. As per the eligibility requirements, those who have completed their UG degree or are currently pursuing the final year of undergraduate programmes can apply for the exam. There is no age limit to apply for the programme, foreign nationals with Indian degrees can also register.

IIT Madras JAM 2024 Important Dates

Candidates can check out mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Event

Date

JAM 2024 registration begins

September 5, 2023

JAM 2024 registration ends

October 13, 2023

IIT Madras JAM 2024 exam date

February 11, 2024

How to Apply for IIT Madras JAM 2024?

Candidates can follow the below steps to apply for the exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jam.iitm.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link available

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form 

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout 

Students will be able to enroll in the MSc, MSc (Tech), MSc-MTech Dual Degree, MSc (Research), Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhD Dual Degree programs through JAM 2024. There will be about 2,000 seats available at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), IIEST Shibpur, Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET), and DIAT through CCMN, in addition to 3,000 seats in various postgraduate programs at the IITs. IIT JAM scores are only valid for one year.

Also Read: ICMAI CMA Foundation result 2023 for June session likely to be announced today, get direct link to check here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023