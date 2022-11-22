IIT Roorkee Announces Online Certification Course in HR Analytics, Check Details Here

IIT Roorkee HR Programme: IIT Roorkee will offer a 6 months program on “HR Analytics: Unlocking Human Capital” in collaboration with the ed-tech platform Simplilearn. This program can help the students to build the core topics related to Analytics and their applications in the HR domain.

The program covers a wide range of thoughtfully designed curricula and live-online masterclasses to provide comprehensive study to the learners on Analytics applications to the HR domain and multiple other sectors. HR Analytics course is offered through the Continuing Education Centre IIT, Roorkee (CEC IITR).

The program HR Analytics at IIT is specifically invented for HR professionals across industries like Mid to Senior level managers and C-suite executives to lay out a learning path for data-driven decisions. The new batch for the HR Analytics program will start on November 25, 2022.

HR Analytics Course Overview: Key Features

Online learning platform Simplilearn helps learners to get noticed by top hiring companies. A certificate will be issued upon completion of the program HR Analytics by the esteemed IIT Roorkee. The program will be launched in India as well as globally.

There will be interactive doubt-clearing sessions during the course to help students gain clarity about the concepts. HR Analytics course aims at delivering web classes with practical exposure through hands-on projects and a Capstone. The whole course is developed by experienced and professional IIT Roorkee faculty with a special focus on the HR Domain. Prior coding or technology is not required to apply for this Business course.

