IMU CET 2023: Counselling Registrations Commence, Get Direct Link Here

IMU CET 2023 Counselling 2023: Indian Maritime University (IMU) has commenced the counselling registration process for the UG, and PG programmes. As per the schedule available, the last date for students to submit their registration and application is June 26, 2023. Students who are yet to submit the applications can visit the official website of IMU to register.

The complete schedule for the online counselling process will be announced in the later. When registering for the IMU CET counselling students are advised to make sure that they enter their choice of courses in the order of preference for a better chance at seat allotment. The seats will be allotted based on the merit of the candidate and the choices entered.

The IMU CET counselling registration link is available on the official website - imu.edu.in. Candidates can also complete the IMU CET 2023 counselling registration and application through the link available here.

IMU CET 2023 Counselling Registration Direct Link - Click Here

IMU CET 2023 Counselling Registrations

Candidates who have cleared the IMU CET 2023 exams are eligible to apply for the counselling process. Candidates need to first complete the registrations through the link provided on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to complete the counselling applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IMU CET

Step 2: Click on the counselling 2023 link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on new registrations and enter the required details

Step 4: Fill in the IMU CET counselling application form

Step 5: Enter the choice of course

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

IMU CET 2023 Seat Allotment

The IMU CET 2023 seat allotment process is conducted after students submit their counselling applications. The allotment will be held based on the choices entered by the students in the allotment applications.

The seat allotment will be based on factors including CET rank, category, choice of programme, campus and the availability of seats.

Also Read: JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Kanpur to offer 10 scholarships to top 100 Rankers