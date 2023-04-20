Two Indian Students Elected Presidents of Undergraduate and Graduate Student Government at Babson College, USA

Indian Students Elected Presidents of Undergraduate and Graduate Student Government: In a historic heat, two Indian students have been elected as presidents of Undergraduate and Graduate Student Government in a recent election held at Babson College. 20-year-old Khusi Chindaliya of Surat and 26-year-old Basu Singh of Patna were elected as the presidents. of the Undergraduate and Graduate Students Government.

Khushi is an undergraduate student in Business and Economics from Surat, Gujarat, while Basu is an MBA student from Patna. As presidents, both will be responsible for representing the student body, advocating for student interests and also working with the college administration in an effort to improve the student experience.

HISTORIC! Two Elections. Two Presidents. Both Indian.



SO PROUD that Basu (DexSchool '14) and Khushi (DexSchool '19) have been elected Presidents of the Graduate and Undergraduate Student Government at @Babson College, America's #1 College for Entrepreneurship. #ThisIsDexterity pic.twitter.com/529AY7kKQl — The Dexterity Global Group (@DexterityGlobal) April 19, 2023

Both Khushi and Basu received training under Dexterity Global’s ‘Leadership Development and Career Development programme.

Dexterity Global’s founder and CEO and noted social entrepreneur - Sharad Vivek Sagar, who was the first Indian President of the Student Government at Harvard, congratulated the alumni on their election as presidents of Undergraduate and Graduate Student Governments at Babson College.

He also pointed out that the election of Khushi and Basu is a reflection of the commitment of the students to creating positive change at their university. He further added that Dexterity Global is proud to have groomed the leadership journey of these students and also looks forward to seeing the great things they will accomplish in their tenure as presidents.

About Khushi and Basu

20-year-old Khushi studies at Babson College on a full scholarship as a Babson Global Scholar. Khushi was the only Indian student among the 10 students who were selected globally. The Rs. 2.5 Crore scholarship covers her entire cost of study for four years, tuition, room and board, books and supplies, health insurance, and personal and travel expenses. Earlier, Khushi also served as the Regional Ambassador for India for UNEP TUNZA Eco-Generation.

Speaking on the election Khushi expressed her desire to work with her colleagues to make a meaningful change benefitting the students. Khushi was 15 years old when she graduated from the Dexterity School of Leadership and Entrepreneurship.

Basu Singh is currently pursuing his MBA from Babson College as a Social Innovation Scholar and was one of the three students who received the scholarship given to exceptional individuals committed to making a positive impact in their community.

Speaking on making President, Basu stated that as the President of the Graduate Students Government, he is eager to work to create a welcoming and inclusive community for all the students.

About Babson College

Babson College is America’s No. 1 Ranked College for Entrepreneurship, for 25 consecutive years (US News Rankings). Located in Boston and founded in 1919, Babson is known for its alumni base which includes several entrepreneurs, billionaires, industrialists and Fortune 500 CEOs.

