INI CET Result 2024 Releasing Today; Check Steps to Access, Cut-off Details Here

INI CET Results 2024: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will declare the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, INI CET results today: November 11, 2023. Candidates who took the test can check results on the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in.

INI CET Results 2024 will be published in PDF format. Also, no individual scorecards will be sent to anyone. INI CET CET PG (MD/MS/M.Ch (6 years) /DM(6 years)/MDS) January 2024 Session was held on November 5, 2023.

INI CET Result 2024 Important Dates

Check out the schedule below:

Events Particulars Date of Examination November 5, 2023 Tentative Result Date November 11, 2023 (tentative) Tentative Result Timing ——

How to Check INI CET Results 2024?

Candidates can check out the following steps to access the scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on INI CET results from the notification bar

Step 3: Submit the login information

Step 4: INI CET Results 2024 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the results

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Details Mentioned on INI CET Result 2024 Scorecard

Check out the important details written on the scorecard below:

Roll Number

Category

Category Rank

All-India Rank

Percentile Scores

AIIMS INI CET Result 2024 Cut-off

The minimum score a candidate must receive to be eligible for the exam is cut off. AIIMS's official website will host the merit list and the INI CET cut-off 2024 scores. Their eligibility for counseling is based on their final rank and the appropriate percentile. The cutoff for the UR, EWS, OBC, SC, ST, and PwBD categories will be released by the authorities.

