IPMAT 2023: Registrations Commence at iimidr.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

IPMAT 2023 Registrations: Indian Institute of Management Indore has commenced the IPMAT Registrations. Candidates interested in appearing for the five-year Integrated programme offered by IIM Indore can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process. IPMAT 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on June 16, 2023.

The IPMAT 2023 registration link is available online. Candidates are first required to enter all the required details in the IPMAT 2023 registration link following which they will be able to fill and submit the online application form and submit the application fee. As per the given schedule, the IPMAT 2023 registration link will be available online until April 14, 2023. Candidates can visit the official website iimidr.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the link given below to complete the IPMAT 2023 registration process.

IPMAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Age: Candidate should have been born on or after August 01, 2003 (5 years of relaxation to the candidates from SC/ST/PwD category will be given i.e. born on or after August 01, 1998).

Qualifying Exam: Candidate should have passed Standard XII/HSC or equivalent examination in 2021, 2022 or appearing in 2023.

Standard X/SSC or Equivalent: Candidate should have passed standard X/ SSC.

IPMAT 2023 Registration Fee

Candidates from the General Category applying for the IPMAT 2023 exams need to submit a registration fee of Rs. 4,130/- and students from SC/ST/PwD categories are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 2,066/-

IPMAT 2023 Registration Process

Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the IPMAT 2023 Registration and Application Process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IPMAT

Step 2: Click on the IPMAT 2023 Registration process

Step 3: Enter the required details in the IPMAT 2023 Registration link

Step 4: Fill in the details and upload the required documents in the IPMAT 2023 applications

Step 5: Submit the IPMAT 2023 Registration Fee

