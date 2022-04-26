ISC Semester 2 Exams 2022 Begins Today, Know CISCE Class 12 Board Exam Day Guidelines, Instructions Here

ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 Begins: Finally, the D-day has dawned for thousands of students who are registered to appear for ISC Class 12 Exam 2022 for Semester 2. As per the official date sheet, the ISC Sem 2 Exam 2022 for 12th Class students of CISCE Board will begin from today - 26th April 2022. The board will hold English Language exam as the first paper for Semester 2 Exam for ISC students. The Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has put in place all the necessary facilities and arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the exam for Class 12 students of the board. To avoid facing any last-minute problems or issues, students are advised to go through the last minute instructions and COVID guidelines issued by the board.

Exam Time: As per the date sheet, the ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 will be held in the afternoon session i.e., from 2PM to 3:30 PM. The total exam duration for ISC Semester 2 Exam will be of 1:30 Minutes.

Total Marks: The examination paper for ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 will be of 40 marks only. The total marking scheme of 100 marks is divided into Term 2, Term 2 and Internal Assessment for Class 12 students.

Question Paper Reading Time: Students will be given additional time of 10 minutes before the start of the examination to read the question paper and understand the exam instructions as to how questions are to be answered.

Exam Mode: Similar to the First Semester, the ISC 2nd Semester Exam 2022 is also being held in offline or pen-and-paper mode. Students will have to visit the designated exam centre allotted to them as per their admit cards to appear for the exam.

COVID-19 Precautions and Guidelines: Taking into account the increase in COVID-19 cases in urban areas, the Board has issued COVID-19 precautions and guidelines that are to be followed by students and staff members. In line with this, all students are expected to wear mask at all times at the exam centre also maintain social / physical distancing between them. Frequent hand sanitization has also been advised to avoid contracting the virus.

Admit Card Mandatory: All students appearing for ISC Class 12 Sem 2 Exam 2022 must carry their admit cards/hall tickets mandatorily to the exam hall. No student will be allowed entry in the exam centre without an admit card.

Marking Answers: Students are to use only Black or Blue ballpoint pens for writing the answer. Use of pencils in the exam answer sheet should be limited to drawing of diagrams.

Details on Answer Sheet: All answer sheets that are being used by the students must contain roll number or Unique Identification number. index number and subject on the top. Also at the end of the exam, all the answer scripts are to be tied together securely.

Stationery Items: Students are allowed to carry geometry boxes, Scientific Calculators for the necessary exams.

Late Entry: No student will be allowed entry in the exam centre after 2:30 PM. Even students who are arriving late will have to provide a valid explanation which justifies their late arrival.

The ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 which begins today will continue until 13th June 2022 when the final exam for Class 12 students will be held Following the completion of the exam, the ISC Result 2022 will be issued by CISCE Board in July 2022. Students are advised to refer to the official notice regarding exam-day guidelines and follow all the necessary instructions to avoid any last minute problems.

