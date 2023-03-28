JAC Board Exams 2023: Jharkhand Govt to Reward Toppers with Cash Prize, Laptop and Smartphones

JAC Board Exams 2023: According to the Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren has informed that the state government has introduced a reward scheme to encourage meritorious students. Under this scheme, the government will provide cash prizes of up to 3 lakh, laptops, and a mobile phone to the Top 3 rank holders of JAC 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023.

“Even if a student from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, or any part of the country tops from any Jharkhand school, he/she will be rewarded by the state government,” the chief minister stated at a prize distribution ceremony.

How Much Prize Money was Distributed?

On this occasion, a total of 68 rank holders of the exams held by Jharkhand Academic Council, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), along with the toppers of Jharkhand Olympiad were rewarded. The authorities distributed Rs 1.32 crores and smartphones.

Candidates who secured 1st rank in the board examination received 3 lakh prize money. Those who stood 2nd in the exams were given Rs 2 lakh. However, students who were ranked 3rd got a 1 lakh cash prize.

JAC Board Exams 2023

The JAC 10th Board Exams 2023 started on March 14, 2023, and will conclude on April 3, 2023. Whereas, JAC 12th Board Exams 2023 began on March 17, 2023, and will end on April 5, 2023. The JAC 10th 12th Practical Exams 2023 were conducted in February 2023.

