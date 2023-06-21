JAC Class 10, 12 Answer Sheet Scrutiny Applications Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

Jharkhand Board Answer Sheet Scrutiny 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council will close the JAC class 10 and 12 scrutiny applications today, June 21, 2023. Students who have appeared for the Jharkhand board 10th and 12th exams and wish to submit their answer sheets for scrutiny can visit the official website until today to complete the applications.

The JAC 10th and 12th answer sheet scrutiny allows students to re-evaluate their answer sheets for any errors in marking. To apply for the JAC secondary and intermediate answer sheet scrutiny process, students must first complete the registrations through the link on the website. After completing the registrations, students can log in to fill out the applications.

The JAC Class 10 and 12 answer sheet scrutiny applications are available on the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates can also click the link below to apply for the Jharkhand 10th and 12 answer sheet scrutiny process.

How to Apply for JAC 10th and 12th Scrutiny

The applications for class 10 and class 12 Jharkhand board answer sheet scrutiny are available on the official website. Candidates applying can follow the steps provided below to complete the applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jharkhand board

Step 2: Click on the scrutiny secondary/ intermediate link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the registration link and enter the roll code and roll number

Step 4: Fill out the Jharkhand Board scrutiny application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

Jharkhand Board Result 2023

Jharkhand board announced the class 12 science stream results on May 23, 2023, along with the class 10 results. The class 12 arts and commerce stream results were announced on May 30, 2023.

The overall pass percentage is 95.38%. The overall pass percentage in JAC Class 12 commerce is 88.6%, while it is 95.9% in arts. The overall pass percentage for Jharkhand class 12 Science stream exams was 81.45%.

