Jammu and Kashmir UG Admission Applications Close Today, First Allotment On August 16

JK UG Admission 2023: Jammu and Kashmir (UT) Higher Education Department will close the application process for the undergraduate courses today, August 11, 2023. According to the official notification issued, the applications for admission to undergraduate BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, and other courses will close on August 11, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the CUET UG 2023 exams and are interested in applying for admission to the undergraduate programmes in Jammu and Kashmir can visit the official website and submit their applications.

As per the given schedule, the online document verification by colleges will be conducted until August 13, 2023, and the first CSAS allocation list will be announced on August 16, 2023. A total of two CSAS allocation lists will be released followed by a spot round for seats vacant after the second allotment admission.

Candidates yet to submit their applications can visit the official website - jkadmission.samarth.ac.in to register and apply for the exams. Candidates can also apply for the exams through the link available here.

JK UG Admission 2023 Admission Schedule

Particulars Date Applying to Common Seat Allocation System and Preference-Filling (CSAS) July 27 to August 11, 2023 Online document verification by colleges August 1 to 13, 2023 Declaration of first CSAS allocation list August 16, 2023 Candidates to accept the allocated seat August 16, 2023 Physical document verification by colleges August 19 to 22, 2023 Last date of online payment of admission fees August 24, 2023

JK UG Admission 2023 Registration Process

Step 1: Visit the official website of the JK Higher Education Department

Step 2: Click on the new registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the CUET application number and date of birth and register

Step 4: Fill out the application form and submit the choices

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents to the online application

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

