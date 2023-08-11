  1. Home
  3. Jammu and Kashmir UG Admission Applications Close Today, First Allotment On August 16

Jammu and Kashmir will close the applications for the undergraduate programmes today, August 11, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the CUET UG exams can submit their applications through the link available on the official website.

Updated: Aug 11, 2023 08:52 IST
JK UG Admission 2023: Jammu and Kashmir (UT) Higher Education Department will close the application process for the undergraduate courses today, August 11, 2023. According to the official notification issued, the applications for admission to undergraduate BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, and other courses will close on August 11, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the CUET UG 2023 exams and are interested in applying for admission to the undergraduate programmes in Jammu and Kashmir can visit the official website and submit their applications. 

As per the given schedule, the online document verification by colleges will be conducted until August 13, 2023, and the first CSAS allocation list will be announced on August 16, 2023. A total of two CSAS allocation lists will be released followed by a spot round for seats vacant after the second allotment admission. 

Candidates yet to submit their applications can visit the official website - jkadmission.samarth.ac.in to register and apply for the exams. Candidates can also apply for the exams through the link available here. 

JK UG Admission 2023 Registration - Click Here

JK UG Admission 2023 Admission Schedule

Particulars

Date

Applying to Common Seat Allocation System and Preference-Filling (CSAS)

July 27 to August 11, 2023

Online document verification by colleges

August 1 to 13, 2023

Declaration of first CSAS allocation list

August 16, 2023

Candidates to accept the allocated seat

August 16, 2023

Physical document verification by colleges

August 19 to 22, 2023

Last date of online payment of admission fees

August 24, 2023

JK UG Admission 2023 Registration Process

Applications for undergraduate courses offered in Jammu and Kashmir will close today, August 11, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the CUET UG 2023 exams and are eligible to apply for undergraduate admissions can visit the official website of the JK Higher Education Department and complete the application process. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the JK Higher Education Department 

Step 2: Click on the new registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the CUET application number and date of birth and register

Step 4: Fill out the application form and submit the choices

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents to the online application

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

