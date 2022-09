JEE Advanced Toppers List 2022: RK Shishir of IIT Bombay Zone Tops with 314/360, Check Zone Wise Toppers Here

JEE Advanced Toppers List 2022: As per the media reports, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has declared the result of the JEE Advanced in online mode. Candidates can check their IIT JEE result at jeeadv.ac.in. They can download their JEE Advanced result 2022 by using the required credentials - roll number, date of birth. Along with the result, IIT Bombay has also released the list of the JEE Advaced 2022 toppers list.

This year, a total of 1,60,038 candidates registered and 1,55,538 appeared for both papers. Out of them, 40,712 candidates have qualified. As per the list released, R K Shishir of IIT Bombay zone is the top ranker in Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE Advanced 2022. He obtained 314 marks out of 360 marks. Tanishka Kabra of IIT Delhi zone is the top-ranked female with CRL 16. She obtained 277 marks out of 360.

JEE Advanced Toppers List 2022 - Rank 1 Candidates in the Respective Rank Lists

Rank List Rank Candidate Name Zone OPEN (CRL) 1 R K Shishir IIT Bombay OBC-NCL 1 Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha IIT Madras GEN-EWS 1 Polisetty Karthikeya IIT Madras SC 1 Dayyala John Joseph IIT Madras ST 1 Lovesh Mahar IIT Delhi GEN-PwD 1 Ojas Maheshwari IIT Bombay GEN-EWS-PwD 1 Gaikoti Vignesh IIT Madras OBC-NCL-PwD 1 Omkar Ramesh Shirpure IIT Bombay SC-PwD 1 Prakash S Rathod IIT Bombay ST-PwD 1 Tadar Simi IIT Guwahati

JEE Advanced Toppers List 2022 - Total 10 Candidates in Common Rank List (CRL)

JEE (Advanced) 2022 Roll Number CRL Candidate Name 1033118 1 R K Shishir 6077384 2 Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy 6056020 3 Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil 6092069 4 Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha 2059334 5 Mayank Motwani 6038078 6 Polisetty Karthikeya 1099527 7 Pratik Sahoo 6091299 8 Dheeraj Kurukunda 1018467 9 Mahit Gadhiwala 5044295 10 Vetcha Gnana Mahesh

JEE Advanced Zone-wise Female Toppers List 2022

Zone Candidate Name CRL IIT Bombay Jaladhi Joshi 32 IIT Delhi Tanishka Kabra 16 IIT Guwahati Sneha Pareek 447 IIT Kanpur Pragati Agrawal 545 IIT Bhubaneswar Jahnvi Shaw 258 IIT Madras Palli Jalajakshi 24 IIT Roorkee Vidushi 440

JEE Advanced Result 2022 Statistics

As per the data released, a total number of 155538 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2022. A total of 40712 candidates have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2022. Of the total qualified candidates, 6516 are females. JEE Advanced 2022 was conducted by IIT Bombay this year. All the qualified candidates will have to appear for JoSAA Counselling in order to secure admission into IIT.