JEE Advanced 2022: Registrations to close tomorrow, Apply at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2022 Registrations: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will be closing the JEE Advanced 2022 Registration tomorrow. Students who have qualified the JEE Main 2022 Examinations and are eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced 2022 exams can visit the official website to complete the registrations. According to the schedule however, the last date for students to complete the JEE Advanced 2022 application fee submission is August 12, 2022.

The JEE Advanced 2022 Registration link is available on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. To apply for the JEE Advanced 2022 Entrance Exams students can visit the official website and enter the required details in the registration link. The JEE Advanced 2022 exams will be conducted on August 28, 2022.

JEE Advanced Registration

Points to keep in mind when registering for JEE Advanced 2022

The link for students to register for JEE Advanced 2022 examinations is available on the official website. Candidates who have qualified the JEE Main 2022 exams can complete the registrations by following the steps provided here.

JEE Advanced 2022 Login

Select the type of registration from the options provided

Enter the JEE Main 2022 Registration Number and Password and Security Pin

JEE Advanced 2022 Applications

After logging in students will be able to fill in the JEE Advanced 2022 application form

Candidates need to upload the required documents in the application and submit the application fee through the link provided.

Candidates appearing for the JEE Advanced 2022 Examinations must make sure that they complete the registration and application process before the last date. Completing the applications and submitting the registration fee is mandatory for the candidates to be considered for the JEE Advanced 2022 Exams.

