JEE Advanced 2023 Provisional Answer Key Releasing on June 11, Steps to Access Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

JEE Advanced 2023 Provisional Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) is going to release the provisional answer key for JEE Advanced 2023 soon. As per the schedule available on the official website, the answer key is going to be released on June 11, 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to download the answer key from the official website: iitg.ac.in.

The authorities will receive feedback from candidates on provisional answer keys through the candidate portal from June 11, 10.00 AM to 12, 2023 up to 5.00 PM. If any of the objections are considered, a revised answer key will be released by the authorities.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

JEE Advanced 2023 Dates

Candidates can check out the important events alongside dates here.

Particulars Dates Copy of candidate responses to be available on June 9, 2023, at 5.00 PM JEE Advanced 2023 provisional answer key release date June 11, 2023, at 10.00 AM Receiving feedback on provisional answer keys June 11, 10.00 AM to 12, 2023 up to 5.00 PM Online display of final answer keys June 18, 2023, at 10.00 AM

How to Download JEE Advanced 2023 Provisional Answer Key?

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the provisional answer key and raise objections if necessary. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access it-

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on provisional answer key link

Step 3: The answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: View and download JEE Advanced 2023 provisional answer key

Step 5: Take a printout for reference

If any of the challenges are considered, the authorities will release a final/answer key after modification. Candidates must note that the final results will be announced on the basis of JEE Advanced 2023 final answer key.

Also Read: IIT JAM Counselling 2023: Round 1 Seat Booking Window Closes Tomorrow, Check Details Here