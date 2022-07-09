JEE Main 2022 Registration For Session 2 Ends Today, Admit Card Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Registration 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online application window for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main session 2 today. Candidates can apply for the final phase of the engineering entrance exam on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in till today. Also, candidates can edit or correct most of the details that they have provided in the application form during the registration process of JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam.

JEE Main July exam has been scheduled to be held between 21st to 30th July 2022. Therefore, it is also expected that the admit card for the JEE Main will be released soon in online mode. Only those who have successfully registered for the JEE Mains will be able to download the admit card.





JEE Main 2022 Dates

Events Dates JEE Main application form reopening date 6th July 2022 JEE Mains application form last date 9th July 2022 JEE Main session 2 exam date 21st to 30th July 2022

How To Fill JEE Main Registration 2022 Form for Session 2?

To apply for session 2 of JEE Main, candidates are required to keep ready a few things ready like - a scanned copy of photograph and signature (as per the prescribed specifications), bank account details, and education qualification certificates. They will have to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and register by entering the required details. After registration, they need to fill up the form, upload documents and pay the application fees. Now, submit the form and take a printout for future references.

JEE Main 2022 Exam Dates For Session 2

The authorities have announced the JEE Main session 2 exam dates on the official website. JEE Main 2022 for July session will be conducted from 21st to 30th July in online mode at various exam centres for admission into undergraduate courses at NITs and IIITs across the country. The test will be in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

JEE Main Admit Card for Session 2

The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, and downloading of Admit Cards will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course. JEE Main 2022 admit card will consist of details regarding the national level entrance exam such as centre address, allotted date and time, personal details, guidelines etc. Candidates will be able to download it from the official websites.