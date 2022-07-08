JEE Main 2022 Result 2022 Live: NTA JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 Result by 10th July, confirms official, Get Updates Here

08 Jul 03:35 PM How To Download JEE Main Scorecard 2022 for Session 1? To download the JEE Main scorecard, students will have to follow these steps - Go to the official website of NTA JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the JEE Main 2022 result link, provided on right side of the page. Enter the application number and date of birth in the JEE Main login window. Submit details and the session 1 result will appear on the screen. Download the JEE Main 2022 scorecard for the June session.

08 Jul 03:04 PM JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 Updates Candidates can go through the video to know the latest updates about JEE main result in online mode.

08 Jul 02:41 PM JEE Main 2022 Result When? As per media reports, NTA is likely to announce JEE Main 2022 result by this week, 10th July. Earlier, the provisional final answer key was released on 6th July 2022. Once announced, the candidates can check the JEE Main 2022 result on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

08 Jul 02:19 PM JEE Main result 2022 - Re-evaluation NTA will soon release the JEE Main session 1 result at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Applicants must note that NTA will not entertain any requests for re-evaluation/re-checking after the declaration of the JEE Main result 2022 session 1. The result released by the authorities will be final.

08 Jul 01:53 PM How Does the JEE Main Result 2022 Login window Looks Like? In the login window of JEE Main result for session 1, candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth/password to download the scorecard. check the image below -

08 Jul 01:27 PM Previous year statistics of JEE Main session 1 result Session JEE Main 2021 exam dates No. of JEE Main 2021 registration No. of candidates appeared 1. 23 to 26 February 6,61,761 6,20,978 2. 16 to 18 March 6,19,638 5,56,248 3. 20, 22, 25 and 27 July 7,09,519 - 4. 26, 27, 31 August and 1 and 2 September 6.09, 000 (Approx) -

08 Jul 01:05 PM Where to check JEE Mains exam results? Candidates can check their result of JEE Main session 1 at these websites - jeemain.nta.nic.in

08 Jul 12:48 PM JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam Date NTA will conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 from 21st to 30th July. The registration window for second session will close on 9th July (by 11 PM).

08 Jul 12:07 PM Tie-Breaking Criteria in JEE Main Result 2022 In JEE Main Result 2022 for BE and BTech, in case two candidates secure the same marks, then the authorities will follow tie-breaking criteria in descending order- NTA score in Mathematics, followed by NTA score in Physics, followed by NTA score in Chemistry, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry in the Test followed by Older in Age followed by Application Number in ascending order

08 Jul 11:45 AM JEE Mains 2022 Result Time The JEE Mains 2022 result time will be announced by the NTA soon. However, the officials have not yet released any information.

08 Jul 11:23 AM Number of Attempts in JEE Main 2022 The number of attempts at JEE Main were increased from one to two in 2019. Last year it was further increased to four. The final merit list was prepared based on the candidate’s best score out of all her attempts.

08 Jul 10:59 AM What To Do If I Forgot my JEE Main 2022 password? To check and download the JEE Main scorecard of session 1, candidates have to use their password. However, in case, they do not remember it then they can click on the 'Forgot Password?' or the 'Forgot Application No?' link. Further, they will be able to recover it.

08 Jul 10:47 AM How To Check JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1? To check JEE Main result for session 1, students will have to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can go through this video for more details -

08 Jul 10:40 AM JEE Main 2nd Attempt Registration The JEE Main session 2 registration link has been activated again. The candidates can now apply on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in by 9th July 2022.

08 Jul 10:35 AM JEE Main 2022 Result Soon As per media reports, it is expected that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2022 Session 1 by 10th July. Once released, the JEE Main results will be available on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

07 Jul 08:04 PM JEE Main Result 2022 date and time NTA is yet to announce the JEE Main 2022 result date. However, it is expected that NTA JEE Mains result 2022 session 1 will be announced shortly at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022.

07 Jul 07:27 PM What login credentials are required to check JEE Main session 1 result 2022? To check the JEE Main result, students will have to use - application number and date of birth/password. JEE Mains result link will be updated at jeemain.nta.nic.in, once available.

07 Jul 07:01 PM Will the JEE Main 2022 Results be announced today? As per media reports, the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 results are likely to be released today. However, an official confirmation regarding the exact date and time for the declaration of the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 results 2022 is still awaited.

07 Jul 06:41 PM About JEE Main 2022 The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main comprises two papers. Paper 1 is held for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments.

07 Jul 06:16 PM Marking Scheme for JEE Main MCQs For correct answers, candidates will get four marks, whereas, for incorrect answers in JEE Main 2022, one mark will be deducted. Also, unanswered or marked review questions will be given no marks.

07 Jul 05:48 PM What is JEE Main 1st attempt 2022 result date? As per media reports and last year's analysis, the expected JEE Main result date 2022 is today on 7th July. Once released, the same will be updated here on this page too.

07 Jul 04:59 PM Dropped Questions in JEE Mains 2022 JEE Main 2022 answer key was released yesterday. So, it is expected that the result for session 1 will be announced today. Also, 4 questions were dropped and one has multiple correct answers. Also Read: JEE Main Result 2022: 4 Questions Dropped from Final Answer Key, Will it impact your JEE Main Rank? Know Here

07 Jul 04:36 PM JEE Main Result Link 2022 at ntaresults.nic.in After the announcement of JEE Main result, NTA will activate the JEE result 2022 link online at - jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in. Candidates can also visit ntaresults.nic.in to check the NTA JEE Mains result. Check image of this website at - ntaresults.nic.in

07 Jul 04:16 PM How to Check JEE Mains Result 2022? To check the JEE Main 2022 result for the June session, candidates will have to use their admit card details as the login credentials to download the scorecard. Also, they will be able to check their JEE Main result 2022 on the official website only.

07 Jul 03:59 PM When will NTA Release the JEE Main Session 1 Result in 2022? JEE Main result 2022 for session 1 is expected to be released soon by today and tomorrow. As of now, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not announced the JEE Main result date. Now that the final JEE Mains answer key 2022 released, it is expected that NTA JEE Mains result 2022 for session 1 will be announced shortly at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

07 Jul 03:46 PM Medium of the Question Papers in JEE Main 2022 This time, the JEE Main 2022 was conducted in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The result is expected to be announced today.

07 Jul 03:26 PM How To Download JEE Main Scorecard 2022? Candidates can check their JEE main 2022 result by visiting the official website. They need to use the required login credentials. Check the video to know how to download JEE Main scorecard here -

07 Jul 02:59 PM JEE Main Result 2022 Reservation criteria Categories Reservation Percentage GEN-EWS 10% SC 15% ST 7.5% OBC-NCL 27% PwD 5%

07 Jul 02:32 PM How To Check JEE Main Result 2022 For Session 1? The NTA JEE Main result 2022 will be released in the form of a score card. Once available, candidates can follow the steps provided below to check their JEE Main June Session results - Step 1 - Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

07 Jul 02:12 PM Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking of JEE Mains Result 2022 As per updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) will not entertain any request for re-evaluation/re-checking of JEE Main result 2022. The scores secured by candidates in the result of JEE Main 2022 will be considered final.

07 Jul 01:53 PM When Will JEE Mains 2022 Results Be Declared? With JEE Main final answer key released for the June session 1 exam, candidates can expect the result of JEE Mains 2022 session 1 anytime soon. As per media reports, it might be released today on 7th July or tomorrow.

07 Jul 01:41 PM What After JEE Main Results 2022? After the announcement of JEE Mains result 2022, the top 2.5 lakh candidates can apply for JEE Advanced. Those who want to take admission to NITs, IIITs and other government-funded technical institutions will have to participate in JoSAA counselling. Those who want to get into private colleges have to apply for institute-level counselling.

07 Jul 01:28 PM What login credentials are required to check JEE Main session 1 result 2022? To check the JEE Main session 1 result 2022, candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth in the login window. The image of JEE Main result login window has been provided below -

07 Jul 01:16 PM JEE Main 2022 final Answer Key Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in On 6th July 2022, NTA released the final answer key of JEE Main for session 1. As of now, the answer key has been released for JEE Main Paper 1 (BE/BTech) only. Those who have appeared for the exam can download the JEE 2022 answer key by using their - application number and date of birth. Also Read: JEE Main Result 2022: Final Answer Key Out, Session 1 Scorecard Expected Soon jeemain.nta.nic.in

07 Jul 01:01 PM JEE Main July Session Exam Date Earlier, NTA released the JEE Main 2022 exam date for June and July sessions. As per the released date, the JEE Main 2022 exam date for session 2 is 21st to 30th July. Students who appeared in the session 1 exam will be able to check NTA JEE Main result 2022 soon at jee main.nta.nic.in. Also Read: NTA JEE Main Session 1 Results Likely Today, Final Answer Key Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in

07 Jul 12:59 PM JEE Main Result 2022 To Be Declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in NTA will announce the JEE Main result for session 1 in online mode at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Further, they will have to use their required credentials to check and download JEE Main June session result. Check the image of official website below -