JEE Main Result 2022: 4 Questions Dropped from Final Answer Key, Will it impact your JEE Main Rank? Know Here

JEE Main Result 2022: With nearly 11 lakh candidates awaiting the declaration of JEE Main 2022 Result for the June Session, questions like what will be my JEE Main Rank and will I feature in the JEE Main Merit List have been common among the aspirants. But a recent analysis of JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key released yesterday, has brought out come key details and information which can help shed some light on this. NTA - National Testing Agency, released the final answer key for JEE Main 2022 June Session Exam on 6th June 2022. However, expert analysis of the final answer key found that the apex testing agency had dropped four key questions from the same.

4 Key Questions Dropped from JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key

NTA JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key released yesterday was for the Paper 1 i.e., BE, BTech paper, had a major change. The model question papers that were released along with the JEE Main Answer Key for Paper 1 had omitted four key questions that were asked in different shifts of the engineering entrance exam. On similar lines, NTA’s final answer key also says that one of the questions asked in JEE Main 2022 Exam held on 26th June, had two correct answers. These aberrations found in the JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key may lead to change in the JEE Main 2022 Score calculations done by the aspirants based on the preliminary answer key. The details about the questions that have been dropped by NTA in the JEE Main Final Answer Key are listed below:

Exam Day Shift Question ID 24th June Shift 1 101628 26th June Shift 1 101020 29th June Shift 2 501111 29th June Shift 2 501121 Questions with Two Correct Answers 24th June Shift 1382

What is NTA’s Policy about JEE Main 2022 Dropped Questions?

As per the details shared by NTA in its information brochure, if any question is dropped from the question paper for a particular shift or day, , percent equivalence is calculated only on remaining questions. This means that the dropped questions will have no or limited impact on the JEE Main 2022 Score, percentile and rank secured by the candidates. The official notice issued by NTA reads "If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or a Question is dropped then percent equivalence is to be established on the remaining questions whether attempted or not attempted.”

On similar lines, for the JEE Main 2022 Question which has two correct answers, candidates who have marked either of the two correct answers will be awarded full marks. The notification says “If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options. If all options are found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.” However, it will not affect the JEE Main rank of the candidates.

