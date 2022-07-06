    JEE Main Result 2022: Final Answer Key Out, Session 1 Scorecard Expected Soon jeemain.nta.nic.in

    JEE Main Result 2022: NTA has issued the final answer key for JEE Main Paper 1 (BE/BTech) only. The JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 answer key is yet to be released by the NTA. Get details here 

    Updated: Jul 6, 2022 18:54 IST
    JEE Main Result 2022
    JEE Main Result 2022

    JEE Main Answer Key 2022: As per the recent updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of JEE Main for session 1 in online mode. It must be noted that the answer key for JEE Main Paper 1 (BE/BTech) has been released only. The JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 answer key is yet to be released. Candidates can download the JEE Main 2022 answer key from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Those who have appeared for the exam can download the JEE 2022 answer key by using their - application number and date of birth.

    JEE Main Final Answer Key 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification