JEE Main Result 2022: Final Answer Key Out, Session 1 Scorecard Expected Soon jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Answer Key 2022: As per the recent updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of JEE Main for session 1 in online mode. It must be noted that the answer key for JEE Main Paper 1 (BE/BTech) has been released only. The JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 answer key is yet to be released. Candidates can download the JEE Main 2022 answer key from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Those who have appeared for the exam can download the JEE 2022 answer key by using their - application number and date of birth.

JEE Main Final Answer Key 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)