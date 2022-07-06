JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main Session 1 Result to be Declared Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

HIGHLIGHTS JEE Main Result 2022 for Session 1 To Be Released Soon. Check JEE Main Result 2022 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Use application no. and date of birth to check JEE Main Result.

JEE Main Result 2022: As per the updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon declare the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main session 1 result 2022 in online mode. JEE Mains result 2022 for the June session will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To check JEE Mains result, candidates will have to login using the application form number and date of birth. However, the JEE Mains result date has not been notified by NTA yet. Earlier, NTA had released the provisional answer key for JEE Main 2022 Session 1. The exam was held from 23rd to 29th June 2022. It is expected that result will soon be available at the official website. Along with the JEE Main result, the NTA will release the All India Ranks and qualifying cutoff as well. After the declaration of the JEE results, NTA will not accept any request for re-evaluation of results.