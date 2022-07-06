JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main Session 1 Result to be Declared Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Result 2022: As per the updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon declare the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main session 1 result 2022 in online mode. JEE Mains result 2022 for the June session will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To check JEE Mains result, candidates will have to login using the application form number and date of birth. However, the JEE Mains result date has not been notified by NTA yet. Earlier, NTA had released the provisional answer key for JEE Main 2022 Session 1. The exam was held from 23rd to 29th June 2022. It is expected that result will soon be available at the official website. Along with the JEE Main result, the NTA will release the All India Ranks and qualifying cutoff as well. After the declaration of the JEE results, NTA will not accept any request for re-evaluation of results.
Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates on JEE Main Result 2022 for Session 1!
06 Jul 04:10 PMHas JEE Main 2022 answer key released by NTA?
Earlier, on 2nd July the NTA has released the JEE Main 2022 answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students can download the answer key along with the JEE Mains 2022 question paper pdf. They need to use their application number and date of birth/password to download the same.
06 Jul 03:47 PMWhat login credentials are required to check JEE Main session 1 result 2022?
To check the JEE Main result, students will have to use their login credentials on the official website. The credentials to check the JEE Main 2022 result are application number and date of birth/password. JEE Mains result link will be updated at jeemain.nta.nic.in, once available.
06 Jul 03:46 PMHow To Check JEE Main Result 2022?
To check JEE main 2022 result, students will have to visit the official website and use the required login credentials. Check the video below for complete details -
06 Jul 03:43 PMJEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 Today?
As per reports, it is expected that the JEE Main result 2022 will be announced today in online mode. Students will be able to check their JEE Main 2022 result at jeemain.nta.nic.in.