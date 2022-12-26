JEE Main 2023 Application Form: Check Details About Common Service Centre Facility Here

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the JEE Main 2023 Registrations. Candidates can fill out the JEE Main registration for the January session till January 12, 2023. As per the schedule, the JEE Main 2023 Exam is scheduled to be conducted between January 24 and 31, 2023. Whereas, the next session will be held between April 6 to 12, 2022.

Candidates can fill out the registration form on the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. They can also avail of the facility of Common Service Centres (CSCs) to fill out the JEE Main 2023 Registration form.

CSCs Provides Assistance To Fill JEE Main 2023 Application

As per the NTA JEE Main 2023 statement, “Candidates who are not well conversant and submitting face difficulties in the online application due to various constraints can use the services of the Common Services Centre, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India under the Digital India initiatives of Hon’ble Prime Minister.

The Common Services Centre (CSC) scheme is a part of the ambitious National eGovernance Plan (NeGP) of the Government of India and is managed at each village panchayat level by a Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE)”.

How To Apply For JEE Main 2023 Via CSCs?

As per the university bulletin, candidates can apply for the JEE Main 2023 through Common Services Centres (CSCs). They can follow these steps to apply for JEE Main 2023-

Step 1: Visit the nearest Common Service Centres (CSCs) between 9:30 am and 6 pm

Step 2: Get in touch with Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE)

Step 3: Ask him to facilitate filling out the JEE Main 2023 form

Step 4: Give him required details to fill out the JEE Main form.

Step 5: Afterward, pay the JEE Main 2023 application fee

Step 6: Now, submit the application form

Step 7: Pay the VLE for providing assistance at CSC

How many JEE Main 2023 CSCs are there in India?

There are more than 1.5 lakhs Common Services Centres (CSC) across the country which will provide the desired support to candidates from urban as well as rural areas in the online submission of the Application Form and payment of fee through e-wallet.

The list of the Common Services Centre is available on the website: www.csc.gov.in. Candidates can take the help of this CSCs to fill out the JEE Main 2023 application form.

