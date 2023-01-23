JEE Main 2023: For Jan Session, 30% Female Candidates Registered, Check State-Wise Statistics Here

JEE Main 2023: As per media reports, this year, a total of 8.6 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Main 2023 January session. Like other sessions, this time too over 6 lahks or 70% of male aspirants has registered for JEE Main session 1, dominating the gender ratio. However, this year, for the first time, 30% are females. Around 2.6 lakh female candidates have registered for the JEE Main 2023 exam for the January session. although the increase in absolute numbers is marginal compared to 2022.

As per the schedule, the JEE Main 2023 for Jan session is scheduled to be conducted on January 24, 24, 29 30, 31 and Feb 1, 2023. The shift 1 exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the shift 2 exam will be conducted from 3 to 6 pm. NTA has also released the JEE Main admit card 2023 for session 1. Candidates can download the admit card of JEE Main at the official website to appear for the exam.

JEE Main 2023 State-Wise Registration Statistics

For session 1 of JEE Main, nearly 12% (1,03,039) of total registrations have been done in Maharashtra, which is the highest. The state is followed by UP with 11.6% (99,714) and Andhra Pradesh with 10.6% (91,799) in terms of JEE Main registration 2023. Further, two more states - Telangana and Rajasthan with 86,840 and 59,641 respectively have recorded more than 50,000 registration for JEE Main Jan session 2023. Also, among cities, Delhi is leading with 36,530 registration followed by Hyderabad/Secunderabad (32,246) and Kota with 24,253.

JEE Main 2023 Category-Wise Registration Statistics

In terms of category, the percentage of general candidates has recorded a drop from last year. This time the JEE Main registration for the general category has dropped from 41.8% to 38.3%. Talking about OBC candidates, the JEE Main registration has been increased from 35.7% to 37.1%. Also, the general-economically weaker section registrations have increased from 9 to 11.6%.

