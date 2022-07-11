JEE Main Toppers List 2022: Meet JEE Main 2022 Toppers who have Scored 100 Percentile in June Session

JEE Main Result 2022 Statistics

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main Session 1 result today in online mode. This year, 14 candidates have secured a perfect 300/300 score. Sneha Pareek is the only female topper among them. This year, a total of 8,72,432 candidates registered for the JEE Main Paper 1 (BE /B Tech) of which 769589 qualified in it. A total of 257533 girls registered, out of which 221719 appeared for the JEE Main session 1 exam. This year, nine girls scored above 99.98. A total of seven girls scored 99.99 and two girls scored 99.98 in JEE Main session 1 exam.

Updated as on 11th July 2022 at 3.37 PM

JEE Main Toppers List 2022: With JEE Main 2022 Result for Session 1 declared, it is now time to meet JEE Main Toppers 2022. NTA - National Testing Agency has officially declared the JEE Main Result 2022 for the Session 1 of the engineering entrance exam today - 11th July 2022. The JEE Main 2022 Result declaration comes following nearly three week wait for the aspirants who had appeared for the June Session of the Exam. After the declaration of JEE Main Result, reports have now also started to trickle in about JEE Main Toppers 2022. As per media reports, Sneha Parekh from Assam, Dheeraj Kurukunda from Telangana have scored the perfect score of 300 in the June Session, securing 100 percentile marks. Let meet JEE Main 2022 Toppers List.

JEE Main Toppers List 2022 - Meet Students Who Scored 100 Percentile Marks

Along with declaring the JEE Main Result 2022 for June Session, the exam authority has also released the JEE Main Topper List 2022. The NTA’s official notification about JEE Main 2022 Toppers List mentions names of the candidates who have scored full marks i.e., 300/300 marks in the JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam. The JEE Main Toppers List 2022 comprises of 14 candidates; of the total toppers, 10 students from general category, 2 students from general-EWS category and 2 students from OBC-NCL category.

Candidate Name State NTA Score Aniket Chattopadhyay Telangana 100 Boya Haren Sathvik Karnataka 100 Dheeraj Kurukunds Telangana 100 Jasti Yashwanth V V S Telangana 100 Koyyana Suhas Andhra Pradesh 100 Kushagra Srivastava Jharkhand 100 Mrinal Garg Punjab 100 Navya Rajasthan 100 Penikalapati Ravi Kishore Andhra Pradesh 100 Polisetty Karthikeya Andhra Pradesh 100 Rupesh Biyani Telangana 100 Sarthak Maheshwari Haryana 100 Sneha Pareek Assam 100 Sumitra Garg Uttar Pradesh 100

Anvesh Bandekar with 99.94 percentile has emerged the Goa state topper at the JEE Main Session I results declared by the National Testing Agency on Monday @TOIGoaNews — Gauree Malkarnekar (@GaureeM_TOI) July 11, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Topper Announcement Ahead of Result Controversy

Ahead of the declaration of JEE Main Topper 2022, a controversy broke out on social media platform regarding JEE Main Toppers 2022. Just hours before the announcement of JEE Main 2022 Result for Juen session, a leading JEE Main 2022 Coaching Centre from Kota, Rajasthan had sent out a tweet naming Sneha Parekh from Assam as the JEE Main Topper 2022 for Session 1. The institute claimed that the calculation of Sneha’s 300/300 score was done on the basis of the final answer key published by NTA and candidate response sheets released earlier. Officially, the JEE Main 2022 Rank List and JEE Main Toppers List 2022 is yet to be released by the NTA. Once it is released, the same would be updated here shortly.

Also Read: JEE Main Result 2022 (Declared): NTA JEE Main 2022 Result Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here