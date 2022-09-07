JEECUP Counselling 2022: Registration Begins Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, Know Documents Required Here

JEECUP Counselling Registration 2022 Begins: JEECUP Counselling Process 2022 will formally kick start from today - 7th Sept 2022, with the start of the online registration process. As per the schedule released by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), the JEECUP Counselling 2022 registration process will begin from today - 7th Sept 2022. The counselling is being held to streamline the admission and seat allotment to polytechnic colleges based in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who have qualified in the JEECUP 2022 Entrance Exam can register themselves for counselling by visiting jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the link provided below to complete the JEECUP Counselling Registration.

JEECUP Counselling 2022 Registration Portal - Direct Link (Available Now)

Documents Required to Complete JEECUP Counselling 2022

With the registration process for JEECUP 2022 starting from today, it is important for students or candidates to know and be aware of the documents and details that will be required for the application process. According to the details shared by the Exam Authority, candidates will be required to provide certain details and documents as part of the JEECUP Counselling 2022 process. The list of documents that will be required to complete the counselling and registration process is listed below:

JEECUP admit card

JEECUP admit card JEECUP 2022 rank card

JEECUP 2022 rank card JEECUP counselling allotment letter

JEECUP counselling allotment letter Qualifying examination mark sheets and certificates

Qualifying examination mark sheets and certificates Character certificate

Character certificate Migration certificate (if applicable)

Migration certificate (if applicable) Reservation certificate (if applicable)

Reservation certificate (if applicable) Two photographs

Two photographs Domicile certificate

Domicile certificate Two sets of photocopies of the above-mentioned documents

JEECUP Counselling 2022 - Key Activities and Stages

The JEECUP Council has released a brief overview of the JEECUP Counselling 2022 process and listed down the key activities and stages involved in the same. The JEECUP 2022 Counselling will formally begin with the online registration process during which candidates will be required to complete registration process to participate in the counselling process. At the time of registration, candidates would also be required to pay the minimum required fees to take part in the JEECUP Counselling. This will be followed by Choice Filling and Locking during which candidates will be able to finalize and submit their choices for colleges and courses and lock them. On the basis of the choices provided by the candidate and the rank secured by them in the exam, candidates will be allotted seats during the counselling process. After the notification of JEECUP Seat Allotment 2022, candidates will have to report to the assigned institute and complete the document verification process.

Also Read: TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 (OUT): TSCHE declares TS EAMCET Round 1 Allotment Results at tseamcet.nic.in