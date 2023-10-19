JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 7 Choice Filling Begins Today, Check Complete Schedule Here

JEECUP Round 7, 8 Counselling 2023: Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council has announced the JEECUP 2023 counselling round 7 and 8 schedule. According to the schedule given, candidates participating in the 7th and 8th rounds of allotment for admissions to the diploma programme in engineering can complete the choice-filling process from today, October 19, 2023.

The last date for students to submit the choices for the allotment round is October 20, 2023. The round 7 allotment results will be announced on October 21, 2023. Students participating in the 7th and 8th rounds of JEECUP counselling must make sure that they enter their choices for the allotment within the given deadline.

UP Polytechnic JEE counselling round 7 choice filling window is available on the official counselling website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the counselling choice filling through the link given below.

JEECUP Counselling Round 7 Choice Filling - Click Here

JEECUP Round 7, 8 Counselling Schedule

Particulars Round 7 Round 8 Choice filling for all candidates October 19 to 20, 2023 October 24 to 25, 2023 Seat allotment October 21, 2023 October 26, 2023 Online freeze all candidates and online fee deposit for seat acceptance fee October 22 to 23, 2023 October 27 to 28, 2023 Document verification at the district help centers October 22 to 23, 2023 October 27 to 28, 2023

JEECUP 2023 Round 7 Counselling Choice Filling

The JEECUP choice-filling process is conducted for candidates to enter their preferred course and college for admissions. Based on the choices entered the allotment result will be announced. Follow the steps available here to complete the JEECUP round 7 choice-filling process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP JEE Counselling

Step 2: Click on the counselling round 7 choice filling link

Step 3: Enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference

Step 4: Save the choices entered and click on submit

