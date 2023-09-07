  1. Home
JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic Round 4 Result Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic round 4 results will be declared today: September 7, 2023. Candidates can check out results on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Updated: Sep 7, 2023 16:49 IST
JEECUP Counselling 2023: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is going to announce the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (UPJEE) round 4 result today: September 7, 2023. Candidates who exercised web options can check out the seat allotment results on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the authorities opened the JEECUP choice-filling 2023 window between September 5 and 6, 2023. Candidates must note that the seat allotment result will be declared on the basis of choices filled, availability of seats, and merit. 

JEECUP Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the fourth-round dates below:

Particulars

Events

UP 4 Round Counselling Result 2023

September 7, 2023

Freeze or float options and payment of seat acceptance fee

September 8 to 9, 2023

Document Verification

September 8 to 9, 2023

How to Check Polytechnic Round 4 Counselling 2023 Results?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Round 4 seat allotment result of JEECUP Counselling 2023 link

Step 3: Submit the application number and password

Step 4: JEECUP counselling 2023 results will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the result

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Documents Required for JEECUP Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory information below:

  • JEECUP 2023 rank card
  • JEECUP 2023 admit card
  • Seat allotment letter
  • Photograph- 2
  • Qualifying examination mark sheets and certificates
  • Migration certificate (if applicable)
  • Reservation certificate (if applicable)
  • Character certificate
  • Domicile certificate

