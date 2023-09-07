JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic Round 4 Result Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Counselling 2023: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is going to announce the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (UPJEE) round 4 result today: September 7, 2023. Candidates who exercised web options can check out the seat allotment results on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
According to the official schedule, the authorities opened the JEECUP choice-filling 2023 window between September 5 and 6, 2023. Candidates must note that the seat allotment result will be declared on the basis of choices filled, availability of seats, and merit.
JEECUP Seat Allotment 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to access seat allotment is given below:
|
Polytechnic 4 Round Counselling Result 2023
JEECUP Counselling 2023 Schedule
Check out the fourth-round dates below:
|
Particulars
|
Events
|
UP 4 Round Counselling Result 2023
|
September 7, 2023
|
Freeze or float options and payment of seat acceptance fee
|
September 8 to 9, 2023
|
Document Verification
|
September 8 to 9, 2023
How to Check Polytechnic Round 4 Counselling 2023 Results?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:
Step 1: Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Round 4 seat allotment result of JEECUP Counselling 2023 link
Step 3: Submit the application number and password
Step 4: JEECUP counselling 2023 results will appear on the screen
Step 5: View and download the result
Step 6: Take a printout for future reference
Documents Required for JEECUP Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory information below:
- JEECUP 2023 rank card
- JEECUP 2023 admit card
- Seat allotment letter
- Photograph- 2
- Qualifying examination mark sheets and certificates
- Migration certificate (if applicable)
- Reservation certificate (if applicable)
- Character certificate
- Domicile certificate
