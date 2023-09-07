JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic Round 4 Result Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Counselling 2023: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is going to announce the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (UPJEE) round 4 result today: September 7, 2023. Candidates who exercised web options can check out the seat allotment results on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the authorities opened the JEECUP choice-filling 2023 window between September 5 and 6, 2023. Candidates must note that the seat allotment result will be declared on the basis of choices filled, availability of seats, and merit.

JEECUP Seat Allotment 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access seat allotment is given below:

JEECUP Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the fourth-round dates below:

Particulars Events UP 4 Round Counselling Result 2023 September 7, 2023 Freeze or float options and payment of seat acceptance fee September 8 to 9, 2023 Document Verification September 8 to 9, 2023

How to Check Polytechnic Round 4 Counselling 2023 Results?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Round 4 seat allotment result of JEECUP Counselling 2023 link

Step 3: Submit the application number and password

Step 4: JEECUP counselling 2023 results will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the result

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Documents Required for JEECUP Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory information below:

JEECUP 2023 rank card

JEECUP 2023 admit card

Seat allotment letter

Photograph- 2

Qualifying examination mark sheets and certificates

Migration certificate (if applicable)

Reservation certificate (if applicable)

Character certificate

Domicile certificate

