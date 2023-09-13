JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Counselling 2023: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is going to announce UP Polytechnic Round 6 seat allotment results today: September 13, 2023, by 2.00 PM. Candidates who have exercised web options can check out results on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in by entering the login details.

As per the JEECUP Counselling 2023 schedule, after the UP Polytechnic round 6 seat allotment result announcement, selected candidates must get their documents verified at district help centres from September 13 to 15, 2023.

JEECUP Round 6 Counselling 2023 Results- Direct Link (Available Today)

The direct link to access results is mentioned below:

UP Polytechnic Round 6 Seat Allotment Results 2023 Click Here

JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 6 Schedule

Check out the important events alongside the dates below:

Particulars Dates JEECUP 6th Round counselling results (seat allotment) September 13, 2023, by 2.00 PM Document Verification September 13 to 15, 2023 up to 5.00 PM Fee Deposit September 13 to 15, 2023 up to 12.00 PM

How to Check UP Polytechnic Round 6 Seat Allotment Results?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the round 6 seat allotment results link available on the homepage

Step 3: Submit application number and password

Step 4: JEECUP 6th round counselling 2023 results appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the PDF

Documents Required for JEECUP Counselling 2023

Check out the list of a few mandatory files for verification below:

Seat Allotment Letter

JEECUP 2023 admit card

JEECUP 2023 rank card

Character certificate

Domicile certificate

Reservation certificate (if applicable)

Migration certificate (if applicable)

Qualifying examination mark sheets and certificates

Two photographs

Also Read: DU UG Counselling 2023 Spot Round 2 Last Day to Accept Allotment Today, Fee Payment Available Until Sept 15



