JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Counselling 2023: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is going to announce UP Polytechnic Round 6 seat allotment results today: September 13, 2023, by 2.00 PM. Candidates who have exercised web options can check out results on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in by entering the login details.
As per the JEECUP Counselling 2023 schedule, after the UP Polytechnic round 6 seat allotment result announcement, selected candidates must get their documents verified at district help centres from September 13 to 15, 2023.
JEECUP Round 6 Counselling 2023 Results- Direct Link (Available Today)
The direct link to access results is mentioned below:
|
UP Polytechnic Round 6 Seat Allotment Results 2023
JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 6 Schedule
Check out the important events alongside the dates below:
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
JEECUP 6th Round counselling results (seat allotment)
|
September 13, 2023, by 2.00 PM
|
Document Verification
|
September 13 to 15, 2023 up to 5.00 PM
|
Fee Deposit
|
September 13 to 15, 2023 up to 12.00 PM
How to Check UP Polytechnic Round 6 Seat Allotment Results?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access results:
Step 1: Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the round 6 seat allotment results link available on the homepage
Step 3: Submit application number and password
Step 4: JEECUP 6th round counselling 2023 results appear on the screen
Step 5: View and download the PDF
Documents Required for JEECUP Counselling 2023
Check out the list of a few mandatory files for verification below:
- Seat Allotment Letter
- JEECUP 2023 admit card
- JEECUP 2023 rank card
- Character certificate
- Domicile certificate
- Reservation certificate (if applicable)
- Migration certificate (if applicable)
- Qualifying examination mark sheets and certificates
- Two photographs
Also Read: DU UG Counselling 2023 Spot Round 2 Last Day to Accept Allotment Today, Fee Payment Available Until Sept 15