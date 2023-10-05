JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023 Round 2 Allotment Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP will publish the seat allotment results for the Diploma in Pharmacy today: October 5, 2023. Candidates who filled in college and course preferences can check out the results on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
As per the JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023 schedule, once results are announced, shortlisted candidates can freeze or float seats and deposit seat acceptance fees between October 6 and 8, 2023. Check out the complete schedule here.
JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023 Result- Direct Link (Available Today)
The direct link to access seat allotment is provided below:
|
JEECUP Pharmacy Seat Allotment 2023
JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule
Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
Round 2 seat allotment result
|
October 5, 2023
|
Freeze and float option and seat acceptance fee deposit
|
October 6 to 8, 2023, till 5.00 PM
|
Document Verification at District Help Centres
|
October 6 to 8, 2023, till 5.00 PM
|
Fee Payment (by freeze candidates)
|
October 6 to 15, 2023 until 12.00 PM
How to Check JEECUP Pharmacy Seat Allotment 2023?
Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to check seat allotment:
Step 1: Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link
Step 3: Submit the login credentials
Step 4: JEECUP Pharmacy Seat Allotment 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: View and download the result
Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference
Documents Required for JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory files below:
- Seat Allotment Letter
- JEECUP 2023 admit card
- JEECUP 2023 rank card
- Qualifying examination mark sheets and certificates
- Migration certificate (if applicable)
- Reservation certificate (if applicable)
- Domicile certificate
- Character certificate
