JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023 Round 2 Allotment Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP will publish the seat allotment results for the Diploma in Pharmacy today: October 5, 2023. Candidates who filled in college and course preferences can check out the results on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023 schedule, once results are announced, shortlisted candidates can freeze or float seats and deposit seat acceptance fees between October 6 and 8, 2023. Check out the complete schedule here.

JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023 Result- Direct Link (Available Today)

The direct link to access seat allotment is provided below:

JEECUP Pharmacy Seat Allotment 2023 Click Here

JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Particulars Dates Round 2 seat allotment result October 5, 2023 Freeze and float option and seat acceptance fee deposit October 6 to 8, 2023, till 5.00 PM Document Verification at District Help Centres October 6 to 8, 2023, till 5.00 PM Fee Payment (by freeze candidates) October 6 to 15, 2023 until 12.00 PM

How to Check JEECUP Pharmacy Seat Allotment 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to check seat allotment:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 4: JEECUP Pharmacy Seat Allotment 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the result

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Documents Required for JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

Seat Allotment Letter JEECUP 2023 admit card JEECUP 2023 rank card Qualifying examination mark sheets and certificates Migration certificate (if applicable) Reservation certificate (if applicable) Domicile certificate Character certificate

Also Read: NExT Exam for 2020 Batch: Panel to Review Medical Colleges' Readiness for Implementation