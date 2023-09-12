JENPAS UG Counselling 2023: Mop Up Round Choice Filling Begins Soon; Check Complete Schedule Here

JENPAS UG Counselling 2023: Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical, and Allied Sciences Undergraduate Courses (JENPAS UG) counselling for the mop-up round will begin on September 18, 2023. During this period, opting for the Mop-Up round, payment of fee, and choice filling will start on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.

According to the JENPAS UG Counselling 2023 schedule, mop-up round seat allotment results will be declared on September 22, 2023. Shortlisted candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the allocated institutes between September 22 and 25, 2023.

JENPAS UG Counselling Dates 2023 (MopUp Round)

Candidates can check out the complete schedule below:

Particulars Dates Opting for Mop-Up round, payment of fee, and Choice filling September 18 to 20, 2023 Choice filling including locking September 20, 2023 JENPAS UG seat allotment result September 22, 2023 Payment of seat acceptance fee, reporting to allotted college September 22 to 25, 2023 until 5.00 PM

JENPAS UG Counselling Date 2023- CLICK HERE (PDF File)

Documents Required for JENPAS UG Counselling 2023

Check out the list of a few mandatory files below:

Class 10 marks sheet

Class 10+2 marks sheet

10+2 passing certificate

Admit Card

DOB Certificate

Diploma mark sheet and certificate

Category certificate (if applicable)

JENPAS UG 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result OUT

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the JENPAS UG Round 2 seat allotment results 2023 today: September 12. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates who have been allocated seats in the second round must pay the JENPAS UG Counselling 2023 seat acceptance fee and report to the allotted institutes by September 15, 2023.

Also Read: JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic Round 6 Seat Allotment Results Tomorrow at jeecup.admissions.nic.in