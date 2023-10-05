JKBOSE 11th Revaluation Result 2023 Out at jkbose.nic.in; Get Direct Link For JK Board Soft, Hard Zone Results PDF

JKBOSE 11th Revaluation Result 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the revaluation result for class 11th students online. The pdf has been released for annual regular students in both the soft and hard zones of the Jammu and Kashmir divisions. Those who have applied for revaluation can check their JKBOSE 11th results on the official website: jkbose.nic.in.

According to the revaluation result 11th class 2023, a total of 8,795 students applied, out of which the results of 7,764 have no changes. For the Kashmir division, a total of 4,362 students applied for rechecking of their 11th class results 2023. Of which, 3,604 students have no changes in their results.

JKBOSE Revaluation Result 11th Class PDF Links

Particulars Division Links JKBOSE 11th Re-evaluation Result for Annual, Regular Session (Hard/Soft Zone) Jammu Division Download PDF Here JKBOSE 11th Re-evaluation Result for (Hard/Soft Zone) Kashmir Division Download PDF Here

How to download JK Board Revaluation Result 2023 for Class 11th?

The JKBOSE revaluation result pdf states “Further to the Higher Secondary part one examination results, the following roll numbers' results are amended/revised/declared.” Go through the steps to know how to download Jammu and Kashmir 11th revaluation result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and find the link for revaluation results under Jammu and Kashmir division

Step 3: Now, click on it

Step 4: A PDF file will appear on the screen

Step 5: Search name and check the result

Step 6: Download the revaluation result pdf for future reference

JKBOSE 11th Result Revaluation 2023 Statistics for Jammu Division

Those students who were not satisfied with JKBOSE Class 11 result had submitted applications for revaluation by paying the prescribed fee. They can check below the JK Board class 11th result statistics below:

Number of Students Applied No change in JKBOSE 11th Result 8,795 7,764

JKBOSE 11th Revaluation Result 2023 Statistics for Kashmir Division

The board declared class 11 result 2023 for part one annual exam in July. The exams were conducted from April 12 to May 16. The class 11 mathematics exam was rescheduled for the hard zone areas for May 16. They can check below the JK Board class 11th result statistics below:

Number of Students Applied No change in JKBOSE 11th Result 4,362 3,604

