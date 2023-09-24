JKBOSE 10th, 12th Open School Admission Fees Revised, Check Details Here

JKBOSE 10th, 12th Admission Fees: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has fixed the admission fees for J-K Board class 10th and 12th board exams in open schools. The fee for the issuance of migration certificate, duplicate marks certificate or qualification certificate, and photocopy of answer script will remain the same as per the previous year.

However, the fee structure for registration and exam fees of class 10th and 11th students seeking admission to Jammu and Kashmir State Open School (JKSOS) has been revised. The JKBOSE Class 10 and Class 11 annual and biannual exams for the academic year 2023 have also been rescheduled.

The decision to reschedule the JKBOSE Class 10 private annual exam and Class 11 biannual exams 2023 in Jammu and Kashmir was taken as per the suggestion of the J-K Service Selection Board (JKSSB).

JKBOSE Class 10, 12 fees 2023-24 Revised

Students can check the table to know the revised admission fee structure for classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2023-24:

Classes Details Fees Secondary School - Class 10 course fee for five subjects Registration fee Study material charges Contact classes Examination fee Rs 3,500 Higher Secondary Part-ll - Class 12 course fee for five Subjects Registration fee Study material charges Contact classes Examination fee Rs 4,000

JKBOSE 10th, 12th Admission Fees PDF

JKBOSE Class 9, 10 Maths, Science, Social Science Syllabi Rationalised

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has rationalised the Class 9 and 10 syllabi and assessment scheme of Mathematics, Science And Social Science subjects for the academic year 2023-24. The JKBOSE syllabus rationalisation in line with the National Education Policy (NEP).

As per the scheme of studies, the compulsory subjects for Class 10 board exam 2024 are General English, Urdu or Hindi, mathematics, social science (history, political science, geography, economics, disaster management and road safety education) and science (physics, chemistry, biology).

