JKBOSE Date Sheet 2023 Released for Hard Zone, Check Annual Regular Exam Schedule for Class 10 Here

JKBOSE Date Sheet 2023: As per the recent updates, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released JKBOSE class 10th datesheet for hard zone. Students can checkand download their JKBOSE date sheet 2023 for class 10th at jkbose.nic.in in the form of a PDF file. As per the schedule released, the JKBOSE 10th exams 2023 Jammu & Kashmir Division Hard Zone will be held from April 8.

Earlier, JKBOSE released Jammu and Kashmir class 10, 12 annual regular exams dates 2023 for soft zone. As per the schedule released, the JKBOSE 10th exams 2023 Soft Zone is being held from March 9 to April 5, 2023. Whereas the JKBOSE 12th board exams 2023 is being conducted from March 8 to April 2, 2023.

JKBOSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 10th For Hard Zone

The date sheet has been released for the students belonging to the hard zone areas of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir. Here, they can go through the table to know the subject-wise JKBOSE exam dates for class 10 Hard Zone here -

JKBOSE Exam Dates Subjects April 8, 2023 Agriculture/Apparels/Make-up and home furnishing/Automotive/Beauty and wellness/Health care/IT and ITES/Media and Entertainment/Physical education and sports/Plumbing/Retail/security/telecommunication/tourism and hospitality/electronics and hardware April 10, 2023 History/geography/political science/economics and disaster management April 13, 2023 Arabic/Kashmiri/dogri/Bhoti/Punjabi/Urdu/Hindi/Persian/Sanskrit/Computer science April 20, 2023 General English April 26, 2023 MathematicsPainting/Art and drawing April 30, 2023 Urdu/Hindi May 4, 2023 Physics, Chemistry and Life Science, Home Science May 9, 2023 Music

How To Download JKBOSE Date Sheet 2023 For Class 10 Hard Zone?

JKBOSE Class 10 annual exams 2023 will be held from April 8 until May 9, 2023. The complete details of subject-wise JKBOSE exam dates have been provided above in the table. However, students can download the JKBOSE 10 date sheet 2023 pdf from the official website. They can go through the steps below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of JKBOSE - jkbose.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down to KASHMIR DIVISION.

3rd Step - Now click on Datesheet for Class 10th Session Annual Regular 2023 (Hard Zone) JK UT.

4th Step - The pdf of JKBOSE 10th date sheet will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Download the same and take a printout for future references.

