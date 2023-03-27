  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JKBOSE Date Sheet 2023 Released for Hard Zone, Check Annual Regular Exam Schedule for Class 10 Here

JKBOSE Date Sheet 2023 Released for Hard Zone, Check Annual Regular Exam Schedule for Class 10 Here

JKBOSE Date Sheet 2023: The JKBOSE has announced the annual regular exam dates for Jammu and Kashmir class 10 for hard zone. The JKBOSE class 10 exams will be conducted from April 8 at the respective exam centres. Check schedule here 

jagran josh
Updated: Mar 27, 2023 14:14 IST
JKBOSE Date Sheet 2023 Released for Hard Zone
JKBOSE Date Sheet 2023 Released for Hard Zone

JKBOSE Date Sheet 2023: As per the recent updates, the  Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released JKBOSE class 10th datesheet for hard zone. Students can checkand download their JKBOSE date sheet 2023 for class 10th at jkbose.nic.in in the form of a PDF file. As per the schedule released, the JKBOSE 10th exams 2023 Jammu & Kashmir Division Hard Zone will be held from April 8. 

Earlier, JKBOSE released Jammu and Kashmir class 10, 12 annual regular  exams dates 2023 for soft zone. As per the schedule released, the JKBOSE 10th exams 2023 Soft Zone is being held from March 9 to April 5, 2023. Whereas the JKBOSE 12th board exams 2023 is being conducted from March 8 to April 2, 2023. 

JKBOSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 10th For Hard Zone 

The date sheet has been released for the students belonging to the hard zone areas of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir. Here, they can go through the table to know the subject-wise JKBOSE exam dates for class 10 Hard Zone here - 

JKBOSE Exam Dates 

Subjects

April 8, 2023

Agriculture/Apparels/Make-up and home furnishing/Automotive/Beauty and wellness/Health care/IT and ITES/Media and Entertainment/Physical education and sports/Plumbing/Retail/security/telecommunication/tourism and hospitality/electronics and hardware

April 10, 2023

History/geography/political science/economics and disaster management

April 13, 2023

Arabic/Kashmiri/dogri/Bhoti/Punjabi/Urdu/Hindi/Persian/Sanskrit/Computer science

April 20, 2023

General English

April 26, 2023

MathematicsPainting/Art and drawing

April 30, 2023

Urdu/Hindi

May 4, 2023

Physics, Chemistry and Life Science, Home Science

May 9, 2023

Music

Check JKBOSE Date sheet 2023 pdf for class 10 Hard Zone - Here 

How To Download JKBOSE Date Sheet 2023 For Class 10 Hard Zone? 

JKBOSE Class 10 annual exams 2023 will be held from April 8 until May 9, 2023. The complete details of subject-wise JKBOSE exam dates have been provided above in the table. However, students can download the JKBOSE 10 date sheet 2023 pdf from the official website. They can go through the steps below - 

  • 1st Step - Go to the official website of JKBOSE - jkbose.nic.in.
  • 2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down to KASHMIR DIVISION. 
  • 3rd Step - Now click on Datesheet for Class 10th Session Annual Regular 2023 (Hard Zone) JK UT.
  • 4th Step - The pdf of JKBOSE 10th date sheet will appear on the screen.
  • 5th Step - Download the same and take a printout for future references. 

Also Read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date: When BSEB Matric Result Be Announced, Check Updates Here 
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023