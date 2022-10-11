JMI Admissions 2022: Registrations open for Certificate and Diploma Programme, Check Details Here

JMI Admissions 2022: Jamia Millia Islamia has opened the registration link for two certificate programmes and Diploma programmes offered by the university under its part-time self-financed courses. Students interested in taking the Certificate course in Translation Proficiency in English, Digital Humanities, and Diploma in Translation Proficiency in English can submit the applications until October 25, 2022.

Students interested in taking the certificate and diploma course must first check through the eligibility criteria mentioned for the admission process. The Diploma and Certificate programme is available for regular students or employees of the university.

Click here to check the complete details of each of the courses on the official website - jmi.ac.in. Candidates can also check the eligibility criteria and other details through the direct link provided here.

Diploma in translation proficiency - Click Here

Certificate in Translation Proficiency - Click Here

Certificate in Digital Humanities - Click Here

Eligibility for Certificate Programme

According to the eligibility criteria provided for the certificate course in Translation Proficiency in English, candidates must be proficient in a language other than English (Preferably Urdu or Hindi).

For the Diploma programme in Translation Proficiency in English students must have a Graduate degree and must be proficient in any Language other than English.

Students interested in the Certificate programme in Digital Humanities must have completed class 12 with a minimum of 50% marks in the exam.

When submitting the JMI Certificate and Diploma programme applications, candidates must make sure that the enter all the required information in the applications and upload the necessary documents before submitting the application form.

